Q: How do I know if I have allergies or COVID-19?
A: Now that it's spring in South Texas, seasonal allergies are back in full force for those who get stuffy noses and watery eyes because of pollen and other allergens.
But those symptoms can be confusing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. How can you tell if you're suffering from allergy season or an infectious respiratory disease? Dr. Sanjiv Sur, an allergist at Baylor College of Medicine, said allergies usually bring the same symptoms every year.
"If there is a significant change in your allergy symptoms from what you have had in the past, then you should consider being evaluated by a physician," Sur said in a statement.
Allergies will typically cause itchy and watery eyes, runny nose, congestion and sneezing, according to a news release from the Baylor College of Medicine. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, although some patients will experience additional symptoms as well.
Sur said a major difference between allergies and COVID-19 is a fever, which is not a symptom in seasonal allergies.
