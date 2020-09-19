Refugio County officials announced on Saturday the death of a county resident who had COVID-19.
No further details were released about the individual who died. No changes to the county’s total case count or total recoveries were reported.
This is the 13th death reported in the county.
Victoria County
Victoria County officials reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero recoveries.
Of the county’s 4,018 total cases, there are 97 known active cases and an estimated 3,827 people have recovered.
Ninety-four county residents have died.
There are 62 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and 28 ICU beds available as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wharton County
Officials reported three new cases and one recovery Saturday.
The county has reported 1,382 cases.
Of these, 80 are active, 1,263 have recovered and 39 people have died.
Not all counties report COVID-19 updates on weekends.
