The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a news release from the county.

The new total case count for the county is 266. No new recoveries or deaths were reported.

The new cases include three men in their teens, 30s and 70s. All three are currently isolated.

Matagorda County

The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new total case count for the county is 903. No new recoveries or deaths were reported.

Not all counties report case updates on weekends.

COVID-19 cases by county graphic

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 598 567 4
DeWitt 800 687 31
Goliad 157 126 3
Jackson 498 452 6
Lavaca 682 655 7
Matagorda 903 561 38
Refugio 266 235 10
Victoria 3,788 3,569 68
Wharton 1,249 453 28
9-County total 8,941 7,305 195
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

