The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a news release from the county.
The new total case count for the county is 266. No new recoveries or deaths were reported.
The new cases include three men in their teens, 30s and 70s. All three are currently isolated.
Matagorda County
The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The new total case count for the county is 903. No new recoveries or deaths were reported.
Not all counties report case updates on weekends.
