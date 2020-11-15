The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to a county news release.
All patients are isolated. The new confirmed cases include four women and two men, ranging from 10 to 49 years old. The county now has seven active cases.
This brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 327. No new recoveries or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. The total recovered count remains at 305 and total deaths remains at 16.
Refugio is the only area county to report new cases Sunday.
