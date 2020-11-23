Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Refugio County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday. 

The new cases include four women and two men whose ages range from 20s to 70s, according to a Monday news release. The new patients are currently isolated. 

The county has reported 339 total COVID-19 cases with 308 recovered. Of those who were infected, 16 have died.

Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.

In total 1,226 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,121 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.

COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 23, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,004 963 8
DeWitt 1,090 993 55
Goliad 235 218 4
Jackson 790 711 7
Lavaca 1,429 1,302 13
Matagorda 1,226 1,121 59
Refugio 333 307 16
Victoria 4,842 4,506 98
Wharton 1,666 1,497 49
9-County total 12,481 11,587 309
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

