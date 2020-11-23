Refugio County
Refugio County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The new cases include four women and two men whose ages range from 20s to 70s, according to a Monday news release. The new patients are currently isolated.
The county has reported 339 total COVID-19 cases with 308 recovered. Of those who were infected, 16 have died.
Matagorda County
Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,226 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,121 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.
