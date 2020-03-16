Area hospitals are assessing their stocks of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical supplies to protect healthcare providers and treat patients in the event of numerous confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Crossroads.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, can, in severe cases, cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
About 15-20% of cases are severe, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jennifer Sigsbee Gonzales, an internal medicine physician at Cuero Regional Hospital, said she worries that the combination of limited medical supplies and lack of social distancing could create a situation like that in Italy, where doctors have been forced to choose between patients who are treated with a ventilator.
“We don’t have enough ventilators,” Gonzales said. “We need to prevent everybody from getting sick at one time.”
Regional hospitals in the Crossroads have between one and four ventilators, each. The number of ventilators at Victoria County hospitals was not available on Monday.
Because Refugio County Memorial Hospital District doesn’t have an intensive care unit, Hoss Whitt, the district’s administrator and CEO, said his facility doesn’t plan to treat coronavirus patients with severe symptoms.
“We’re going to stabilize them and transport them,” Whitt said. “Anybody that comes in, they are going out. We’re not keeping any of those patients.”
Like most other regional hospitals, Cuero Regional Hospital has a plan in place for where it would send patients in critical condition to seek additional medical attention.
But Gonzales said she worries that if hospitals in urban areas reach capacity, patients from rural areas will be turned away.
Dr. John McNeil, a physician at Citizens Medical Center, said during a news conference on Monday afternoon that the hospital is keeping track of its medical supplies. McNeill is also Victoria’s local health authority.
“We’ve really looked at this, we’ve looked at our equipment,” McNeil said. “We’ve taken inventory of what we have, and we’ve actually looked at ways of getting more equipment if we need it.”
About 160,000 ventilators are available in the U.S., according to a February report from the Center for Health Security.
The Department of State Health Services is also working to distribute equipment across the state from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has an estimated 8,900 ventilators.
During a conference call about medical equipment with a group of state governors on Monday, President Donald Trump said governors should “try getting it yourselves.”
Bill Jones, CEO of Jackson County Hospital District, said his facility, like others in the region, are trying their best to deal with issues as they come up.
“A lot of this is just be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.
