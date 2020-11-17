The Victoria Advocate is planning a special memorial to the Crossroads residents we’ve lost to COVID-19 this year.
Everyday life is no stranger to death. But this year, COVID-19 has taken more than 300 Crossroads residents in less than eight months and irrevocably changed our community.
We’ve lost friends, neighbors, family, colleagues and other loved ones who we want to remember for the lives they lived.
If you’d like your loved one to be included, please call reporter Kali Venable at 361-580-6558 or reporter Ciara McCarthy at 361-580-6597.
You can also email the newsroom at deliverydesk@vicad.com or fill out a form online at bit.ly/covid19memorial to be contacted directly by an Advocate reporter.
