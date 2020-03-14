Restaurants in Yoakum and Shiner where a man with COVID-19 visited have been thoroughly cleaned, local and state health officials said.
A resident of Lavaca County who was later confirmed to have COVID-19 visited Taqueria Vallarta in Yoakum about 1 p.m. March 7; and Sunken Gardens restaurant in Shiner about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“People who were at the restaurants at the same time as the confirmed case are considered to be at low risk of exposure due to way the virus is spread,” according to a news release from DeWitt and Lavaca County officials.
However, authorities are asking people who were at the restaurants at the same time as the patient to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days out of an abundance of caution. If you visited these restaurants and develop symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, you should contact the Texas Department of State Health Services at 210-949-2121.
The man, who was hospitalized in an Austin hospital, is the first and, as of Saturday evening, only confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Crossroads region. Rumors of additional cases in DeWitt County are not true, said Cyndi Smith, the emergency management for DeWitt County.
Taqueria Vallarta chose to close to do additional cleaning and is scheduled to reopen Monday, according to the news release. Sunken Garden Restaurant has continued the recommended cleaning, the release said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have symptoms and think you might have had exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, you should call your physician or your local health department for advice.
