It’s still difficult to find Clorox wipes on the shelves at grocery stores, but Mark Hart, a franchisee for fire and flood cleanup and restoration company Servpro, is advertising a new disinfecting service that can’t be bought over the counter.
Hart’s Servpro franchises in Victoria, Sugar Land and northwest San Antonio did substantial work cleaning, restoring and disinfecting South Texas buildings after Hurricane Harvey.
“Some of the products that we used to disinfect mold are some of the same products that can be used for disinfecting COVID-19,” he said.
Around the time COVID-19 began to take over headlines in U.S. media outlets, Hart said he began researching how to adjust his business to meet new demand for disinfecting services.
About 25% of his business is currently coming from disinfection services. He said that’s up from virtually 0% in March. Disinfection services were previously only offered as a complementary feature to other restoration work.
Hart said many of his customers are looking to disinfect their businesses to protect employees from COVID-19. He anticipates this side of his business will continue to grow as businesses reopen and people go back to work.
“COVID has created a real heightened awareness of infectious diseases,” Hart said. “Business owners and institutions are going to need to incorporate some sort of sanitation to make their employees and staff feel safe.”
In Yoakum, Hart’s employees performed a disinfection of Austin Street Baptist Church on Gonzales Street on May 5.
James Leist, chairman of the deacons at the church, said he’d worked with Servpro before and started looking into its new disinfection service when talk began of reopening the church to visitors and Sunday church-goers.
“We didn’t want anyone to come thinking that we didn’t have the church clean,” Leist said. “We still did social distancing when we had church, but the whole thing was squeaky clean.”
It’ll be about 90 days before they have to have another disinfection done. He said all the deacons were happy to pay for the congregation’s peace of mind.
As businesses begin to use Hart’s new service, he hopes to establish a regular maintenance program.
As he anticipates a surge in business, Hart said he’s particularly excited about a new disinfecting solution he’s using, which advertises that it can continue cleaning surfaces for months.
“It will become the gold standard,” he said. “CoverShield is the main brand. There are probably three or four manufacturers of the product.”
Hart said the main chemical ingredient can be found in about 80% of disinfectants on the market. But what he said makes this product unique is the additional ingredient of long-chain polymers that bond with surfaces and allow the disinfectant to remain there, active, for long periods of time.
“We fog with it. It’s a very fine mist that covers everything,” he said. “Surface transmission of viruses and illness? It takes that off the table, no pun intended.”
In addition to the business boost he anticipates from his new disinfecting service, Hart said he hopes to alleviate the fears that many people have about going back to work.
“It frustrated me initially that us and every other restoration company were being paid good money and the day that we left it was worthless,” he said. “If I’m going to be paid to do a job, I want to do it right.”
