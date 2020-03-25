One sign read, "6 ft. apart but forever in our heart."
Another read, "I love you. We will get through this together."
These were messages that teachers at Rowland Elementary School sent to their students Wednesday.
Students flocked to the sidewalks in front of their homes to see their teachers parading through their neighborhoods with signs attached to their vehicle as they honked and waved.
The teachers decided to form a procession of cars to drive through the neighborhoods surrounding the school.
