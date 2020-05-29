The 10th annual Chick-fil-A Young Life 5K and 10K run benefiting Young Life Victoria will have people running and walking around town for two weeks, May 30-June 14. The group race was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.
“We usually do a physical race, but we can’t do that this year, so we’re doing it virtually,” said Isabella Najus, area director for Young Life. “They will run or walk on their own, on a treadmill or in their neighborhood, and record the results.”
Drive-through packet pickup is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 and June 13, and 6-8 p.m. June 4 and June 11 in the parking lot of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3002 Miori Lane. Packets include commemorative T-shirts and race bibs, among other items. Packets can be mailed to those who live out of town.
Everyone will receive a Finisher’s Medal in celebration of the 10th anniversary, Najus said.
Registration is open throughout the two-week event. Those interested can register at www.cfayounglife5K.com. Runners and walkers can choose from the $15 Kids Fun Run for ages 10 and younger, and the $35 5K or 10K races. All the proceeds will benefit Young Life Victoria, which supports high school students in the area.
A screenshot of the tracking app or GPS watch can be submitted on the website. About 150 participants have signed up so far, and 400 participated in the race last year.
“So we’re hoping for more. We want to encourage the community to come together even though we can’t physically come together,” Najus said. “We want this to be uplifting – a positive thing – by encouraging people to get out of the house and support a good cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.