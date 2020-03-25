The Salvation Army of Victoria needs financial support more than ever at this time, according to a news release.
As community members experience further losses of employment because of COVID-19, the Salvation Army will experience a greater need for financial support to pass along to those qualifying. The agency’s goal is not to deny anyone who needs assistance.
With COVID-19, an unprecedented national emergency, increasing rapidly in communities across the country, the Salvation Army of Victoria has significantly amplified its preparation for this evolving outbreak and has increased efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus and ensure service, especially among the homeless and other vulnerable populations, according to the news release.
In Victoria County, the Salvation Army is actively participating on the advisory boards of the Community Organizations Active in Disasters, Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and other organizations that aid in maintaining a fluid relationship between community and business efforts during times of emergency and disaster.
While everyone is being impacted by this coronavirus pandemic, the more than 550,000 individuals nationwide, experiencing homelessness, and the vulnerable in society, will feel the effects quicker and more significantly, according to the news release.
In residential facilities, such as the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter, close living conditions mean infectious disease can easily spread among residents. Additional cleaning throughout the day, with an elevated focus on high-traffic areas, and sanitation supplies are part of every location’s infectious-disease protocol, according to the news release.
If residents show symptoms, they would be isolated in a designated isolation area. A professional health care facility then would be notified and residents would be transferred for medical care.
The Salvation Army of Victoria anticipates a significant increase in emergency assistance for low-wage employees who may be temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus, according to the news release. Types of support include rent/mortgage, utility, and food assistance.
What do they consider low wage? If your out of work, because of the coronavirus your out of work. It's nobodies fault, if businesses are shutting down or cutting staff to survive.
