The Salvation Army is in need of financial resources as it deals with COVID-19, according to a news release.
“We are experiencing unprecedented needs by the community for assistance with rent, utilities and food,” said Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer for the Salvation Army. “We have received some great contributions, but it appears we will be going through this money quite rapidly.”
Jones said he has seen a 500% increase in requests for rent and utilities assistance, and the community kitchen is feeding twice as many individuals as usual.
Other expenses include increased janitorial services for sanitization, protective wear for staff dealing with clients and increased staffing, among others.
