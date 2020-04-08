The San Antonio River Authority is coming up with innovative ways to educate and drive community appreciation for nature and the stewardship of the river through two new virtual programs, “River Camp” and “River Proud Rhythms.”
These new education and music listening offerings give the community access to environmental and river education content, and the opportunity to enjoy sounds and stories by local musicians from the comfort of their own homes, according to a news release from the river authority.
These were developed because of the stay-at-home orders of the coronavirus pandemic.
The River Camp! educational video series will be posted at 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter while schools are closed.
Parents and teachers looking for lessons to share with their students can also reference previous episodes anytime via the River Authority website under the Education tab.
The River Proud Rhythms virtual concert series launched April 7, featuring virtual outdoor music sessions by local musicians.
This series gives local performers the opportunity to entertain the community from their own backyards and share their personal connections to the San Antonio River, while the audience listens from the comfort of their home.
New music sessions will be posted weekly while the stay-at-home orders are in effect.
Follow the River Authority on social media – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to take part in the education and music series.
