The Small Business Administration and PeopleFund, a loan agency based in Austin, are teaming up for a webinar on Friday that will provide information about available disaster assistance resources.
The session will include a Q&A session followed a short presentation, and it is open to all Texas residents. Space is limited. Participants must register in advance at peoplefund.org/covid19-webinar.
The webinar will cover:
- An announcement on Economic Injury Disaster Loan advances
- Remaining funds available through the Paycheck Protection Program
- EIDL's second round for Agriculture companies
- Information for EIDL applicants who were series 2 and need to reapply
- A debt relief discussion
- SBA bridge express
- Additional disaster funding resources
- A Q&A with Anthony Ruiz, District Director, San Antonio District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration
