The Small Business Administration has resumed accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications.
The portal reopened to participating lenders on Monday.
With the additional funding provided by the new COVID-19 relief package, the SBA has also resumed processing EIDL Loan and Advance applications that are already in the queue on a first come, first-served basis.
SBA will provide further information on the availability of the EIDL portal to receive new applications (including those from agricultural enterprises) as soon as possible.
