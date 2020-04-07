Many Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of COVID-19. Rescheduled or canceled activities and events include:
Education K-12 schools
Victoria County
- VISD meal distribution schedule has been adjusted to further reduce possible contact. The Child Nutrition Food Distribution schedule will change as follows: Monday and Thursdays only. Monday will contain breakfast and lunch for Monday-Wednesday; Thursday will contain breakfast and lunch for Thursday-Friday. Changes to Texas Department of Agriculture rules no longer allow VISD to distribute food for weekends. Points of distribution are Aloe; Crain; Hopkins; Rowland; Stroman, serving hours 9:30 am.-12:30 p.m. Stroman will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Each child receiving a meal must be present, unless the parent provides a copy of a birth certificate, current report card, or student ID for each child.
- Bloomington school district began providing breakfast and lunch at both elementary schools and DaCosta Hall from 11 a.m to noon Monday. Please tell BISD staff how many meals upon arrival and they will deliver. Please do not get out of your vehicle. If you need meals delivered to your home, please contact Elvis Whaley at 361-645-5083 or Elvis.whaley@bisd-Tx.org.
- Faith Academy will begin distance learning and/or learning packets at both campuses.
- Nursery school district has started giving students meals. Meals can be picked up at the school curbside from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. for lunch. The district will look at distance learning options, which will roll out this week.
- Sylvan Learning has canceled all camps for this summer due to COVID-19.
Calhoun County
- Calhoun County school district is providing meals for children 18 years or younger (21 years and younger for special needs) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. This will be a grab and go format. Each meal will include additional breakfast items for the next day. Children must be present to receive the meal. Please stay in your vehicle during pick up. You may utilize any curbside location. Visit calcoisd.org for curbside locations.
DeWitt County
- Yorktown school district is providing curbside pickup and bus route delivery for meals and instructional materials. In order to minimize health risks all meals and materials for pick-up will be done via drive-thru in the Yorktown Elementary School car rider pick up line at 416 W. Fourth St. Do not park and walk up to school buildings. The pick-up process begins at 8 a.m. Staff will be available to direct you. Buses are anticipated to leave the campuses around 8 a.m. To receive your materials and meals via bus route have someone available to receive the delivery between 8-10 a.m. To minimize the risk of exposure to staff or families, we ask that no one board the buses. Please approach the bus doors and when they are opened pick up your items and return to your house or car. For more information and updates, visit yisd.org.
- Cuero School District will be delivering food for breakfast and lunch by bus, on Route 40, 34, 31 and 28 to predetermined locations weekdays until further notice. To get a list of the locations or if you are interested in this delivery service, call the bus barn, at 361-275-1907, so they can get an accurate count. Meals are available for any child age 0-18. They do not have to be a student of Cuero school district.
Goliad County
- Goliad school district will provide a school lunch from 10 a.m. to noon at the back side of the elementary cafeteria, 142 W. High St. and at Fenner Square, Spring Creek, Berclair General Store and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche from 10 to 11 a.m. only. Children up to 18 years old are eligible and must be present in order to receive the meal. For more information, call 361-645-2364 during between 8 a.m.-noon.
Jackson County
- The City of Edna has announced that the playground equipment, benches, etc. at the Pumphrey Children's Park and Martin Luther King Park are closed until further notice.
- The Jackson County Memorial Library is closed to the public. The library will remain staffed and will offer curbside service for checking out books. Books can be requested via phone at 782-21562 or by using the online reserve system. Books can be returned to the outside book drop.
- Edna school district is offering a pull up grab and go meal location in the back driveway of Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive. You can drive up or walk up to the back drive to pick up the meals. There will be no dine in option as per the Governor’s executive orders. The grab and go meal serving time will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at the same time. Edna school district is also offering a meal delivery along the regular bus routes from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Ganado school district is offering breakfast and lunch service. Meals are packaged to take home or to be delivered. Curbside service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ganado Elementary, 310 5th St. Delivery begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the elementary school office at 361-771 4250 or the cafeteria at 361-771-4232.
- Industrial school district is providing meals to its students. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered. Buses will leave each morning at 9:30 a.m. from Vanderbilt and Inez schools, will run their regular routes, and will drop off meals at each regular bus stop. Meals may also be picked up by drive-thru only, at the Industrial High School campus, at the back parking lot, and at Inez Elementary campus, at cafeteria doors from 10 to 11 a.m. each weekday. Student must be present to receive a meal.
Lavaca County
- Shiner school district will provide daily breakfast and lunch food service. Parents need to request food service no later than 8 a.m. the day of service by emailing nevludg@shinerisd.net. Service will run daily from 9 to 10 a.m. Students will receive a breakfast and a lunch, and this service is available for all children up to 18 years of age. This is a to-go service, and will not follow the posted lunch menu. The pick up location will be on the backside of the Shiner High School, 510 County Road 348, out of the back door to the cafeteria. Follow the main drive all the way down and then left around the back of the school.
Refugio County
- Refugio school district is providing a free grab ‘n go meals from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays for all children 18 and younger at the Refugio Elementary School campus. Students must be present to receive a meal. Enter the circle drive for buses off of Swift Street. Do not leave your car; meals will be delivered to you vehicle.
- Due to school closures, Woodsboro school district is offering weekly breakfast and lunch meal to students, school-aged only, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickups are available Woodsboro Elementary, use Julia Street entrance, and Bayside Community Center. Children must be present to pick up their lunch. Orders for the lunches are due by 9 a.m.
Wharton County
- El Campo school district is providing a free meal for the foreseeable future to all children ages 0-18. Meals are available for pickup at Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow Lane, by the cafeteria on Blossom Meyer. Pickup will be from 10 to 11 a.m. District staff will deliver food to the vehicle; families will not need to leave the vehicle to receive the meals. Children must be present in the car to receive the meal.
Colleges/Universities
- Victoria College’s commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 are postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 15.
- Victoria College Lyceum Lecture Series with Natasha Verma that was scheduled for April 7 has been canceled.
- Victoria College has canceled classes. Students will resume all classes online or through alternative formats, allowing them to complete their coursework from any location. Students will not be attending class on campus until further notice. Students should check their student email for specific instructions on how to complete their coursework for each class. Victoria College offices will remain open, and students may still make appointments with VC personnel as needed. All VC events are canceled through the end of April.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend, Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, and Emerging Technology Complex are closed to the public until further notice. For information on rescheduled events, contact the presenting organizations. The Welder Center Box Office is currently open regular hours, but only for phone and online orders.
- The University of Houston-Victoria has canceled all university events through the end of the spring semester. This includes the International Festival on April 17. All of the university’s support services will remain functional. For updates, visit UHV’s alert page or check the newspaper.
- In response to concerns about COVID-19, the University of Houston-Victoria is postponing its May 16 spring commencement ceremonies.
Local governments
Victoria County
- The Victoria City Council’s April 7 meeting will be conducted through videoconference to align with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 situation. Victoria residents will be able to attend the meeting using Zoom, a videoconferencing application available online, at victoriatx.zoom.us. Residents will have the option to provide comments as they normally would during the citizens’ communication portion of the meeting. Residents also can join the meeting by phone by dialing 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and pressing 9 to request to be heard. Residents can watch the meeting live through Vtv15, local government cable channels 15 and 115, or online at vtv15.live. The meeting also will be streamed via Facebook Live on the City’s Facebook page at City of Victoria, Texas – Government. Comments submitted through Facebook will not be addressed during the meeting.
- City of Victoria Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants. Each defendant will receive a written notice from the court advising them of the new date, time and location of their hearing or trial. The Municipal Court is hosting virtual court appearances at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For more information, visit victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance. Residents are encouraged to explore options for handling citations and other issues remotely by calling 361-485-3050 or visiting victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court
- The Victoria County Clerk’s office is limiting public access to the office until further. The clerk’s office will still be operating by answering phones and emails, processing e-files for judicial cases, e-recording for property records, processing incoming and outgoing mails and faxes. While there may be exceptions, every attempt to limit face-to-face transactions will be made. Certain transactions will be processed by appointment only. These appointments will be restricted to only the party or parties involved. The county advises that you do not bring in children. For a full list of office guidelines visit vctx.org. For questions, call 361-575-1478.
- Victoria County Sheriff’s Office front lobby is closed until further notice. Call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 361-575-0651, to report crime. Answer their questions or follow their instructions, and a deputy will call you about your complaint. In an emergency, call 911. Visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for instruction on how to deposit funds on commissary or telephone accounts.
- Victoria Parks and Recreation has canceled its events until further notice. The department may reschedule its events and will update residents through its Facebook page and the newspaper.
- Victoria Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. Limited services are available from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays by phone, email or drop off. Curbside pick-up is available.
DeWitt County
- Though there is not currently a Burn Ban in place, DeWitt County strongly discourages outdoor burning at this time due to a potential shortage of volunteer firefighters caused by COVID-19.
- Cuero City Hall is closed to public access until further notice. Employees will be at work as the city tries to limit contact as much as possible for the next two weeks. Pay your utility bill at the drop box, drive through or online. If you need to set up a new account or any other business that cannot be handled through the drive through with the utility department, call in 361-275-6114 and they will set up an appointment for you to come in. If you need a building permit call 361-275-6114 or have business with the municipal court call 361-275-8559. The police and fire departments will be on their normal schedules. Public works department will be in a standby mode for emergencies (electric outages, water leaks and sewer back-up) and will be ready to respond to any of these situations. The park will be closed to the public until further notice. The public library and museums will be closed until further notice.
- Yorktown City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Utility payments can be placed in the city’s dropbox outside city hall. Yorktown Public Library is closed until further notice. The city’s municipal court is suspended until further notice. Gatherings at the fire station have been suspended for both the senior citizens’ gatherings and for other gatherings indefinitely. Reservations for the city pavilion are canceled and future use has been prohibited for groups in excess of 10 in number.
Calhoun County
- Port Lavaca City Hall is no longer accessible to the public for utility payments, permits and court fines. Utility fines may be made by phone at 361-552-9793 Ext. 238 or 239, at the drive-through window, or in the drop box. Building permits and inspections for water and electric hook-ups may be made with credit cards by phone at 361-552-9793 Ext. 232, or by check in the utility drop-box (coordinate with Maricela Gonzales 361-552-9793 x 232.) All court payments may be made with credit cards by phone at 361-552- 9793 Ext. 268, or by Certified or Cashier checks in the utility drop-box. All Fire Inspections will be on hold until further notice. All city of Victoria facilities are closed to the public effective through the end of March. The city will continue to provide services to the public during this time through alternate means. For updates, visit the city’s website or the newspaper.
Lavaca County
- The city of Yoakum has suspended all public meetings, gatherings, events or group activities in any city owned building or on any city owned property. This includes events or gatherings at facilities owned by the city but leased by others including the Yoakum Community Center, cook shed, the Senior Citizens Center, the Harbus building, and parks facilities and ball fields. Public access to the parks/golf house is suspended. Public access to the city library is suspended, limited staff will be available to respond through email and telephone. Public access to the city fire department facilities for non-emergency community functions is suspended.
- Friench Simpson Memorial Library, Hallettsville City Park, and the lobbies of the Hallettsville police department and city hall are closed to the public until further notice.
Goliad County
- Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District office is closed. District employees will still continue to provide services to the public through alternate methods. The district can be reached at 361-645-1716 or at gcgcd@goliadcogcd.org. Landowners needing water well registrations or permits can submit applications via fax at 361-645-1772 or at gcgcd@goliadcogcd.org. Water well drillers needing a 24-Hour Notice of Intent to drill should call 361-645-1716.
- Goliad County government is asking the general public to avoid visiting the Goliad County Courthouse until further notice.
- The City Council of the City of Goliad ordered the postponement of the City’s May 2 elections to the Nov. 3 uniform election date.
Refugio County
- Refugio County Elections scheduled for May 2 have been postponed until Nov. 3.
State/federal government
- Texas State Parks will be closed to the public in order to maintain the safest environment for visitors, volunteers and staff. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will continue to stay current with the latest public health recommendations and will announce when a definite reopening date has been determined.
- The Texas Water Development Board will hold a Board meeting to consider approving financial assistance for water and wastewater system projects, at 9:30 a.m. April 9. There are two ways that the public and interested stakeholders may virtually attend the Board meeting: Via GoToWebinar at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6206745743755742734; Via AdminMonitor at texasadmin.com/tx/twdb/. A recording of the meeting will be also be available.
- Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent offices are closed. However, the staff is receiving calls and answering emails at gcjobs@gcworkforce.org. For childcare services, email gcchildcre@gcworkforce.org. If individuals want to file for unemployment insurance, they need to call 1-800-939-6631 or they can file on line at twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services. Workforce Solutions does not determine eligibility for and are unable to answer any questions regarding benefits.
- Federal income tax filing delayed from April 15 to July 15.
- Texas Department of Public Safety has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards, driver licenses, commercial drivers licenses and election identification certificates. Additionally, the department has been directed to close drivers licenses offices until directed to reopen by the governor.
- The May 26 primary election runoffs is delayed until July 14, early voting will begin July 6.
- The Republican County Convention, scheduled for Mar. 21, is rescheduled for May 30.
- Gov. Greg Abbott is temporarily suspending certain regulations to ensure that Texans will have continued access to their pharmacists as the state responds to COVID-19. The Governor’s actions will allow pharmacists to conduct consultations by phone and remove regulatory barriers so that pharmacies can operate at full strength.
Churches
- San Luis Catholic Church has canceled it’s annual Jamaica. The raffle that was planned will be held in June.
- Pilot Grove Church and Cemetery is postponing its annual Decoration Day, until October. Any gifting/donations can be mailed to 7246 State Hwy 111 E, Yoakum, TX 77995.
- Because face-to-face events were canceled at Amor Meus Spirituality Center, Lenten Solemn Vespers are being streamed through Facebook Live in Incarnate Word Chapel. If you haven’t already, “like” its page facebook.com/iwbs.victoria, and join in prayer at 5 p.m. April 5.
- Community Baptist Church services are canceled. Its weekly sermons will be posted at cbcvictoria.org, and are also available on its Facebook page, Apple Podcasts and Google Play. There will also be a song list posted for the week, so members can use for family worship during this time. The children’s Sunday School teachers are sending the weekly lessons to their classes, and the Adult Sunday School audio lesson will also be posted to the website and Facebook page.
- The priests in the Diocese of Victoria will continue to hold daily Mass without a congregation through Holy Week. The Mass is televised live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria at 9 a.m. Sundays on KAVU television and live-streamed at olvcathedral.org. In addition, the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville is broadcast on Texas Thunder Radio (99.9 FM) or by downloading the free TUNEIN app to hear the Mass. There are also national broadcasts of the Sunday Mass on various cable networks.
- First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., has canceled all worship services and church activities until further notice. Visit felcvictoria.org to view sermons online. For more information, call the church office at 361-575-3623.
- Grace Presbyterian Church has suspended all activities and gatherings at the church, including Sunday Worship, until future notice.
- St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St., has canceled all services, until further notice. Updates will be posted as the situation develops.
- The Redeemer Lutheran Church Easter Story and Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
- Tri-County Cooperative Ministries, including Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton; St. Peter Lutheran Church, West Point; Zion Lutheran Church, Sublime; Evangelical Lutheran Church, Witting; and Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar are not having regular worship services on Wednesday nights or Sundays until further notice. The churches are looking into possibilities for Easter. Opportunities for broadcasting have been set up online through websites and Facebook a mini-worship experience-offering a sermon, prayers, Scripture readings, encouragement, and suggested ways people can help. A weekly Sunday message and other resources are being placed on YouTube and Facebook. Church websites include: redbirdtx.com or tccm-tx.org/worship_resources/. And a link to the Message can be found youtube.com. People can also go to Facebook of Herb Beyer and find the weekly worship services and periodic encouragements (devotion, Scripture and prayer). For those without internet access, telephone assurance is available by calling Rev. Herb Beyer, at 361-798-0155 (on 24/7). You may also email him at beyerfam@hughes.net.
- The Unitarian Universalist Church of Victoria has suspended all worship services and church activities until further notice.
- All services and events at Zion Lutheran Church-Mission Valley are suspended until further notice. Services are available online at 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday with live-stream video at facebook.com/ZionMissionValley Check there or call the church office, 361-578-5447, for updates.
Organizations
- Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry is continuing operation of canned and packaged food distribution. Food distribution for clients is on a once a month basis and the homeless can receive goods on a daily basis. The hours of operation are 9 a.m.-noon, weekdays. VCAM Saturday!, scheduled every third Saturday of each month, has been cancelled until further notice. Call 361-572-0048 for more information.
- Adopt-A-Pet is open for curb service 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Vet service is available 10 a.m.-2 p.m Tuesdays and Thursdays. Customers should call 361-575-7387 when they arrive and stay in their car, and a team member will come out to assist you.
- Shiner Young Farmers’ meeting, scheduled for April 14, has been canceled. The calf drawing has been postponed. A new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The Victoria Fine Arts Association is moving forward with its event “Let’s Get Lit!”, online. Submissions will be accepted through April 17. Full details and regulations can be found on the VFAA website at victoriafinearts.org/getlit.
- The American Legion Steak Night, scheduled for April 3, is canceled. The group plans to resume Steak Night next month.
- Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange has been canceled for April.
- The fourth annual Shine the Light on Mental Health and Suicide Walk scheduled for May 2 has been postponed until a later date.
- Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care is closed until further notice.
- Aransas Wildlife Refuge has temporarily suspended operations of its Visitor Contact Station and has suspended entrance fees temporarily to allow everyone to enjoy nature. Refuge lands, including nature trails and outdoor recreational activities, remain open and accessible to the public. Visit refuge information kiosks or brochure boxes for visitor information and refuge maps.
- The Barbara Bauer Briggs YMCA is closed until further notice. The spring break camp was extended. The YMCA is providing child care to YMCA members and the community for $83 weekly. The registration fee will be waived for medical staff and first responders.
- The Calhoun County YMCA is closed until further notice.
- Christ’s Kitchen is serving to-go plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside. The building is closed to the public until further notice. They will serve one healthy plate per person with no second servings.
- Fathers’ Night Out car, truck and bike show scheduled for April 25 is postponed.
- Backyard Boil benefiting Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, scheduled for April 4, is rescheduled for Sept. 12.
- The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Goliad, scheduled for April 11, is canceled.
- Entrances to all Matagorda and Sargent beaches are closed.
- Mid-Coast Family Services front office is closed, but staff are working remotely. You can reach us by calling the main number at 361-575-7842, leave a message and we will return calls as soon as possible. The Women’s Crisis Center remains open and you can reach that location at 361-573-HELP or 361-573-4357 to speak with a crisis counselor. Both thrift stores are closed for shoppers and donors. The Who’s Who Fundraiser scheduled for April 16 is postponed indefinitely.
- Polo McFaddin is rescheduled for Oct. 24.
- The Victoria Advocate’s offices are temporarily closed to the public. For customer service, call 361-574-1200; for classifieds, call 361-574-1234 and for the newsroom, call 361-574-1222. Live chat is available at VictoriaAdvocate.com. A drop box is available in the One O’Connor parking garage.
- Victoria Art League is closed until further notice.
- Victoria High School Class of 1958 62nd Reunion, scheduled for May 2, is canceled. For more information, call Mary Nell Nance at 361-550-7214.
- All Vitality Court events are suspended. Vitality Court is continuing to move in new residents. We are taking every precaution possible to keep our residents, families, and team members safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have implemented enhanced new move-in protocols to minimize potential resident and team member exposure.
- The benefit barbecue at the Wood Hi Community Center scheduled for April 18 is canceled.
- Texas Zoo will remain closed until further notice.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture office is closed until further notice. The staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday by phone at 361-782-7146 or e-mail executivedirector@jctx.us or info@jctx.us. All chamber events are canceled until further notice.
- Gruenau Hall barbecue cook-off is postponed until March 2021.
- The Nave Museum is closed through June 18. The Hiromi Stringer exhibit is being rescheduled for 2021.
- Children’s Discovery Museum is closed until further notice.
- Wild About Wine, originally scheduled for April 18, is postponed until June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.