Many Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of COVID-19.
Rescheduled or canceled activities and events include:
Education
- Victoria College’s commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 are postponed to a tentative date of Aug. 15.
- The Victoria school district has suspended face-to-face instruction and plans to begin distance instruction March 30. Food distribution has been amended to Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at the same time and same locations Aloe Elementary,
- Crain Elementary, Hopkins Elementary, Rowland Elementary, Shields Elementary, and Stroman Middle School. Each site will have breakfast available from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. week days. For updates, check VISD’s
or the newspaper.
K-12 schools
Victoria County
The Victoria school district has suspended face-to-face instruction and plans to begin distance instruction March 30. Food distribution has been amended to Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays at the same time and same locations Aloe Elementary, Crain Elementary, Hopkins Elementary, Rowland Elementary, Shields Elementary, and Stroman Middle School. Each site will have breakfast available from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. week days. For updates, check VISD’s COVID-19 website
or the newspaper.
Bloomington school district began providing breakfast and lunch at both elementary schools and DaCosta Hall from 11 a.m to noon Monday Please tell BISD staff how many meals upon arrival, and they will deliver. Please do not get out of your vehicle. If you need meals delivered to your home, please contact Elvis Whaley at 361-645-5083 or Elvis.whaley@bisd-Tx.org.
Faith Academy extended its spring break through March 27. Classes will resume March 30, but it is possible that instruction at both campuses may be distance learning and/or learning packets.
Nursery school district extended its spring break through Friday and started giving students meals. Meals can be picked up at the school curbside from 7:30 — 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. The district will look at distance learning options, which will roll out next week.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County school district is providing meals for children 18 years or younger (21 years and younger for special needs) from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. weekdays. This will be a grab and go format. Each meal will include additional breakfast items for the next day. Children must be present to receive the meal. Please stay in your vehicle during pick up. You may utilize any curbside location. Visit calcoisd.org for curbside locations.
DeWitt County
Yorktown school district is providing curbside pickup and bus route delivery for meals and instructional materials. In order to minimize health risks all meals and materials for pick-up will be done via drive-thru in the Yorktown Elementary School car rider pick up line at 416 W. Fourth St. Do not park and walk up to school buildings. The pick-up process begins at 8 a.m. Staff will be available to direct you. Buses are anticipated to leave the campuses around 8 a.m. To receive your materials and meals via bus route have someone available to receive the delivery between 8-10 a.m. To minimize the risk of exposure to staff or families, we ask that no one board the buses. Please approach the bus doors and when they are opened pick up your items and return to your house or car. For more information and updates, visit yisd.org.
Cuero School District will be delivering food for breakfast and lunch by bus, on Route 40, 34, 31 and 28 to predetermined locations weekdays beginning March 25 until further notice. To get a list of the locations or if you are interested in this delivery service, call the bus barn, at 361-275-1907, so they can get an accurate count. Meals are available for any child age 0-18. They do not have to be a student of Cuero school district.
Goliad County
Goliad school district will provide a school lunch from 10 a.m.-noon at the back side of the elementary cafeteria, 142 W. High St. and at Fenner Square, Spring Creek, Berclair General Store and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche from 10-11 a.m. only. Children up to 18 years old are eligible and must be present in order to receive the meal. For more information, call 361-645-2364 during between 8 a.m.-noon.
Jackson County
Edna school district is offering a pull up grab and go meal location in the back driveway of Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive. You can drive up or walk up to the back drive to pick up the meals. There will be no dine in option as per the Governor’s executive orders. The grab and go meal serving time will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at the same time. Edna school district is also offering a meal delivery along the regular bus routes from 9-11 a.m.
Ganado school district is offering breakfast and lunch service. Meals are packaged to take home or to be delivered. Curbside service is from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Ganado Elementary, 310 5th St., delivery begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the elementary school office at 361-771 4250 or the cafeteria at 361-771-4232.
Industrial school district is providing meals to its students. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered. Buses will leave each morning at 9:30 a.m. from Vanderbilt and Inez schools, will run their regular routes, and will drop off meals at each regular bus stop. Meals may also be picked up by drive-thru only, at the Industrial High School campus, at the back parking lot, and at Inez Elementary campus, at cafeteria doors from 10-11 a.m. each weekday. Student must be present to receive a meal.
Lavaca County
Shiner school district will provide daily breakfast and lunch food service. Parents need to request food service no later than 8 a.m. the day of service by emailing nevludg@shinerisd.net. Service will run daily from 9-10 a.m.. Students will receive a breakfast and a lunch, and this service is available for all children up to 18 years of age. This is a to-go service, and will not follow the posted lunch menu. The pick up location will be on the backside of the Shiner High School, 510 County Road 348, out of the back door to the cafeteria. Follow the main drive all the way down and then left around the back of the school.
Refugio County
Refugio School District has canceled classes through April 3.
Refugio school district is providing a free grab ‘n go meals from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. weekdays for all children 18 and younger at the Refugio Elementary School campus. Students must be present to receive a meal, Enter the circle drive for buses off of Swift Street. Do not leave your car; meals will be delivered to you vehicle.
Due to school closures, Woodsboro school district is offering weekly breakfast and lunch meal to students, school-aged only, from 11:30 am.-1 p.m. Mondays. Pickups are available Woodsboro Elementary, use Julia Street entrance, and Bayside Community Center. Children must be present to pick up their lunch. Orders for the lunches are due by 9 a.m.
Wharton County
El Campo school district is providing a free meal for the foreseeable future to all children ages 0-18. Meals are available for pickup at Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow Lane, by the cafeteria on Blossom Meyer. Pickup will be from 10-11 a.m. District staff will deliver food to the vehicle; families will not need to leave the vehicle to receive the meals. Children must be present in the car to receive the meal.
Colleges/universities
Victoria College’s commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 are postponed for a tentative date of Aug. 15.
Victoria College Lyceum Lecture Series with Natasha Verma that was scheduled for April 7 has been canceled.
has extended its spring break to March 30. Students will resume all classes online or through alternative formats, allowing them to complete their coursework from any location. Students will not be attending class on campus until further notice. Students should check their student email for specific instructions on how to complete their coursework for each class. Victoria College offices will remain open, and students may still make appointments with VC personnel as needed. All VC events are canceled through the end of April.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend, Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, and Emerging Technology Complex are closed to the public until further notice. For information on rescheduled events, contact the presenting organizations. The Welder Center Box Office is currently open regular hours, but only for phone and online orders.
The University of Houston-Victoria has canceled all university events through the end of the spring semester. This includes all homecoming events scheduled for March 30 through April 4 and the International Festival on April 17. UHV will decide at the end of March whether to postpone its May 16 spring commencement ceremony. The residence halls in Victoria will remain open with limited food service available. Students who choose to move out of the residence halls will be eligible for a prorated housing refund or may apply their housing fees to the fall semester. Offices at both the main UHV campus and at UHV Katy will remain open. Meetings with students may need to take place remotely, but all of the university’s support services will remain functional. For updates, visit
or check the newspaper.
In response to concerns about COVID-19, the University of Houston-Victoria is postponing its May 16 spring commencement ceremonies.
Local governments
City of Victoria Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants set for a March 23-April 2 hearing or court date. The open court docket that was scheduled for March 23 has been canceled as well. Each defendant will receive a written notice from the court advising them of the new date, time and location of their hearing or trial. The Municipal Court will host virtual court appearances at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays starting March 23. For more information, visit victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance. Residents are encouraged to explore options for handling citations and other issues remotely by calling 361-485-3050 or visiting victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court
.
The Victoria County Clerk’s office will limit public access to the office effective March 23 until at least March 31. The issue will be readdressed daily based on current happenings in the county. The clerk’s office will still be operating by answering phones and emails, processing e-files for judicial cases, e-recording for property records, processing incoming and outgoing mails and faxes. While there may be exceptions, every attempt to limit face-to-face transactions will be made. Certain transactions will be processed by appointment only. These appointments will be restricted to only the party or parties involved. The county advises that you do not bring in children. For a full list of office guidelines visit v
. For questions, call 361- 575-1478.
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office front lobby is closed until further notice. What does this mean if you are trying to report a crime? Call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 361-575-0651, to report crime. Answer their questions or follow their instructions, and a deputy will call you about your complaint. In an emergency, call 911. Visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for instruction on how to deposit funds on commissary or telephone accounts.
Victoria Parks and Recreation has canceled its events for the next two weeks. The department will be in touch with event organizers who are affected by the cancellations. The department may reschedule its events and will update residents through its Facebook page and the newspaper.
Victoria Public Library is closed to the public through March 31. Limited services are available from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays by phone, email or drop off. Curbside pick-up will be available beginning March 23.
Lavaca County Commissioners Court will limit seating in the commissioners’ courtroom during their public meeting Monday morning. Live-streaming of the meeting will be available on
and residents are encouraged to watch from home. The live-stream of the commissioners court meeting begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
Income Tax Day is
from its usual April 15 deadline to July 15.
Starting Monday, Cuero City Hall will be closed to public access through April 3. Employees will be at work as the city tries to limit contact as much as possible for the next two weeks. Pay your utility bill at the drop box, drive through or online. If you need to set up a new account or any other business that cannot be handled through the drive through with the utility department, call in 361-275-6114 and they will set up an appointment for you to come in. If you need a building permit call 361-275-6114 or have business with the municipal court call 361-275-8559. The police and fire departments will be on their normal schedules. Public works department will be in a standby mode for emergencies (electric outages, water leaks and sewer back-up) and will be ready to respond to any of these situations. The park will be closed to the public through April 3. The public library and museums will be closed through April 13.
Port Lavaca City Hall is no longer accessible to the public for utility payments, permits and court fines. Utility fines may be made by phone at 361-552-9793 Ext. 238 or 239, at the drive-through window, or in the drop box. Building permits and inspections for water and electric hook-ups may be made with credit cards by phone at 361-552-9793 Ext. 232, or by check in the utility drop-box (coordinate with Maricela Gonzales 361-552-9793 x 232.) All court payments may be made with credit cards by phone at 361-552- 9793 Ext. 268, or by Certified or Cashier checks in the utility drop-box. All Fire Inspections will be on hold until further notice. All city of Victoria facilities are closed to the public effective through the end of March. The city will continue to provide services to the public during this time through alternate means. For updates, visit the
or the newspaper.
The city of Yoakum has suspended all public meetings, gatherings, events or group activities in any city owned building or on any city owned property. This includes events or gatherings at facilities owned by the city but leased by others including the Yoakum Community Center, cook shed, the Senior Citizens Center, the Harbus building, and parks facilities and ballfields. The following exceptions apply: Those meetings needed to conduct the official city business; use of outdoor facilities by individuals or small group (less than 10), or singular events approved on a case-by-case basis. Public access to the parks/golf house is suspended. Public access to the city library is suspended, limited staff will be available to respond through email and telephone. Public access to the city fire department facilities for non-emergency community functions is suspended.
Yorktown City Hall is closed to the public until April 1. Utility payments can be placed in the city’s dropbox outside city hall. Yorktown Public Library is closed until April 1. The city’s municipal court is suspended until further notice. Gatherings at the fire station have been suspended for both the senior citizens’ gatherings and for other gatherings indefinitely. Reservations for the city pavilion are canceled and future use has been prohibited for groups in excess of 10 in number.
Friench Simpson Memorial Library, Hallettsville City Park, and the lobbies of the Hallettsville police department and city hall are closed to the public until further notice.
Goliad County government is asking the general public to avoid visiting the Goliad County Courthouse until further notice.
State/federal government
Federal income tax filing delayed from April 15 to July 15.
Texas Department of Public Safety has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards, driver licenses, commercial drivers licenses and election identification certificates. Additionally, the department has been directed to close drivers licenses offices until directed to reopen by the governor.
The May 26 primary election runoffs will be delayed until July in response to the growing outbreak of the new coronavirus in Texas under an order signed Friday by Gov. Greg Abbott. Elections now scheduled for July 14; early voting will begin July 6.
The Republican County Convention, scheduled for March 21, is rescheduled for May 30.
Gov. Greg Abbott is temporarily suspending certain regulations to ensure that Texans will have continued access to their pharmacists as the state responds to COVID-19. The Governor’s actions will allow pharmacists to conduct consultations by phone and remove regulatory barriers so that pharmacies can operate at full strength.
Churches
Because face-to-face events were canceled at Amor Meus Spirituality Center, Lenten Solemn Vespers are being streamed live through Facebook Live in Incarnate Word Chapel. If you haven’t already, “like” its page facebook.com/iwbs.victoria
, and join in prayer at 5 p.m. March 29 and April 5. Taize prayer will also be live-streamed in Incarnate Word Chapel at 7 p.m. March 24.
Community Baptist Church services have been canceled for March 16-22. Its weekly sermons will be posted at
, and are also available on its Facebook page, Apple Podcasts and Google Play. There will also be a song list posted for the week, so members can use for family worship during this time. The children’s Sunday School teachers are sending the weekly lessons to their classes, and the Adult Sunday School audio lesson will also be posted to the website and Facebook page.
Until March 31, the priests in the Diocese of Victoria will continue to hold daily Mass without a congregation. The Mass is televised live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria at 9 a.m. Sundays on KAVU television and live-streamed at
. In addition, the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville is broadcast on Texas Thunder Radio (99.9 FM) or by downloading the free TUNEIN app to hear the Mass. In addition, there are national broadcasts of the Sunday Mass on various cable networks. Though not able to attend Mass, the faithful are encouraged to pray in their homes. Spiritual Communion can also be made at any time when unable to physically receive the Holy Eucharist.
Teen Challenge, scheduled to appear at First Baptist Church in Port Comfort on March 29, has been canceled.
First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., has canceled all worship services and church activities through April 1. At that time, church officials will reevaluate the situation. Anyone with questions can call the church office at 361-575-3623
Grace Presbyterian Church has suspended all activities and gatherings at the church, including Sunday Worship, until future notice.
St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St., has canceled all services, until further notice. Updates will be posted as the situation develops.
The Redeemer Lutheran Church Easter Story and Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
Tri-County Cooperative Ministries, including Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton; St. Peter Lutheran Church, West Point; Zion Lutheran Church, Sublime; Evangelical Lutheran Church, Witting; and Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar are not having regular worship services on Wednesday nights or Sundays through April 3. The churches are hoping that regular services will resume by April 5 in time for Holy Week observances and the Easter celebration. Opportunities for broadcasting have been set up online through websites and Facebook a mini-worship experience-offering a sermon, prayers, Scripture readings, encouragement, and suggested ways people can help. A weekly Sunday message and other resources are being placed on YouTube and Facebook. Church websites include: redbirdtx.com or tccm-tx.org/worship_resources/. And a link to the Message can be found
. Persons can also go to Facebook of Herb Beyer and find the weekly worship services and periodic encouragements (devotion, Scripture and prayer). For those without internet access, telephone assurance is available by calling Rev. Herb Beyer, at 361-798-0155 (on 24/7). You may also email him at beyerfam@hughes.net.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Victoria has suspended all worship services and church activities until further notice.
All services and events at Zion Lutheran Church-Mission Valley are suspended until April 2. Services are available online at 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday with live-stream video at
. Check there or call the church office, 361-578-5447, for updates.
Organizations
Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care is closed through April 3.
Aransas Wildlife Refuge is temporarily suspending operations of its Visitor Contact Station and has suspended entrance fees temporarily to allow everyone to enjoy nature. Refuge lands, including nature trails and outdoor recreational activities, remain open and accessible to the public. Visit refuge information kiosks or brochure boxes for visitor information and refuge maps.
The Barbara Bauer Briggs YMCA will be closed through April 4. The spring break camp has been extended. Beginning March 23, the YMCA will provide child care to YMCA members and the community for $83 weekly. The registration fee will be waived for medical staff and first responders.
The Calhoun County YMCA is closed through April 4.
Christ’s Kitchen is serving to-go plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside. The building is closed to the public until further notice. They will serve one healthy plate per person with no second servings.
Fathers’ Night Out car, truck and bike show scheduled for April 25 has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled.
Backyard Boil benefiting Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, scheduled for April 4, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Goliad, scheduled for April 11, is canceled.
Gonzales Master Gardeners have transformed and relocated the Spring Plant Sale to Pace, 623 Fair St. The sale will take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Only vegetables, herbs, plum trees and blackberries will be available for sale at this drive-through venue. Customers should drive east on St. Andrew Street in front of Gonzales Elementary School and turn right on Fair Street. Master Gardeners will be stationed along the route to give customers order forms, select plants for customer and accept payment by cash, check, or credit/debit card so that customers do not leave their vehicles.
Entrances to all Matagorda and Sargent beaches are
.
Mid-Coast Family Services front office is closed, but staff are working remotely. You can reach us by calling the main number at 361-575-7842, leave a message and we will return calls as soon as possible. The Women’s Crisis Center remains open and you can reach that location at 361-573-HELP or 361-573-4357 to speak with a crisis counselor. Both thrift stores are closed for shoppers and donors. The Mah Jongg Tournament scheduled for March 28 is canceled and the Who’s Who Fundraiser scheduled for April 16 is postponed indefinitely.
Polo McFaddin has been rescheduled for Oct. 24.
The VFW Post 4146 Fish Fry scheduled for March 27 has been postponed until May 29.
The Victoria Advocate’s offices are temporarily closed to the public. For customer service, call 361-574-1200; for classifieds, call 361-574-1234 and for the newsroom, call 361-574-1222. Live chat is available at VictoriaAdvocate.com. A drop box is available in the One O’Connor parking garage.
Victoria Art League will be closed until further notice.
Victoria High School Class of 1958 62nd Reunion, scheduled for May 2, has been canceled. For more information, call Mary Nell Nance at 361-550-7214.
All Vitality Court events have been suspended. Vitality Court is continuing to move in new residents. We are taking every precaution possible to keep our residents, families, and team members safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have implemented enhanced new move-in protocols to minimize potential resident and team member exposure.
The benefit barbecue at the Wood Hi Community Center scheduled for April 18 is canceled.
Taste of Rockport-Fulton 2020 is postponed. Visit
for updates.
Boy Scout Troop 113 Pancake Breakfast, scheduled for March 29, is postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
will remain closed until at least April 1.
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture office is closed through March 30. The staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday by phone at 361-782-7146 or e-mail executivedirector@jctx.us or info@jctx.us. All chamber events are canceled until further notice.
Gruenau Hall barbecue cook-off, scheduled for March 20-21, is postponed until March 2021.
The Nave Museum is closed through June 18. The Hiromi Stringer exhibit is being rescheduled for 2021.
Peaches and Tortilla Merchantile is turning Juan event is canceled.
Children’s Discovery Museum is closed until further notice.
The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Quilt Show scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Aug. 7-8.
Wild About Wine, originally scheduled for April 18, is postponed until June 12.
Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale, scheduled for March 28, is canceled.
The Big Squeeze Polka Youth Accordion workshops scheduled for March 28 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend is canceled. The workshops may be rescheduled for Sept. 27.
Shiner Gaslight Theatre production of “Paradise Lost and Found” is postponed until the summer. Ticket sales will be adjusted for patrons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Close the Public Library. It's a COVID-19 cluster waiting to happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.