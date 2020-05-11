Crossroads seniors who missed their proms because of the pandemic are getting another opportunity from Schroeder Hall.
Katie Luschen, 18, a senior at Victoria West High School, said she plans to attend the event, “Prom 2020 Dancing Under the Stars.”
“My senior year and prom has been something I have looked forward to since I was little, so when they canceled it, it was really disappointing,” Luschen said. ”Schroeder Hall is giving us a good opportunity and something every high school kid should experience.”
The free event is sponsored by Schroeder Hall and the Krause family, owners of the hall.
The hall intends to follow the emergency management guidelines concerning coronavirus set by Goliad County, said Christine Krause, owner of the hall. The hall, which typically holds just over 1,100, will serve half that number each prom night. A maximum of six students will be seated at each table.
Personal protective equipment is an optional accessory at the students' discretion, Krause said
The prom for Victoria West High School, private high schools and home-schooled students will be June 4. Victoria East High School and Bloomington High School students will have prom June 5. Lastly, the high school students in the surrounding counties including DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Lavaca, Calhoun and Jackson, will have prom June 6. Home-schooled students are welcome any of the nights corresponding with the school district within which they live.
JP Production DJ Services will provide the music. The open-air patio connected to the hall will be accessible.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said large gatherings have not been held for months so there are obvious concerns, but Goliad County is outside his territory. He encouraged those who are sick to stay home and acknowledged the risk that people can have the virus but show no symptoms.
“From a public health perspective, large gatherings are always a concern for any communicable disease, not just COVID-19,” he said. “As long as they are following the guidelines, that is all we can ask them to do.”
Based on the positive response to the hall's Facebook announcement, Krause said, "we think there will be plenty of students attending.”
Jana Lee May, a retired registered nurse and substitute teacher from Cuero, called the prom “a wonderful gift to seniors.”
“I understand why they were calling things off, but things are slowing down, flattening out, and I feel like it’s OK to be with groups as long as you don’t act stupid,” May said.
Another nurse, Cristina Villarreal, of Cuero, disagreed.
“I read ‘now that we are in the clear,’ which took me back as a nurse. I feel that people are not taking this virus serious unless it hits close to home," she said in the post.
Krause has a daughter who is a senior at Cuero High School.
“They have so much to lose not being able to celebrate their senior year,” Krause said. “We have the hall, and I’ve always been a person who wants to give back to people and the community. We threw the idea out there to open and have an event so they can come and have a good time.”
Krause said her family decided to have the event because the numbers of people infected with coronavirus are going down in many parts of the United States.
“We also feel like if coronavirus is going to be around for a while. … We can’t just stay in our homes. We have to go about living our lives and develop some immunity,” she said.
Krause said she considered the event to be similar to how other businesses operate: People can choose to attend, just as they decide whether to go to H-E-B or the gas station.
“It’s your own choice at your own discretion,” Krause said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.