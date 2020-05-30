As a “strong, left-brained, engineering-type person,” in his own words, Robert Steed, 58, never had much of an artistic background before enrolling in art classes at Victoria College.
“I took it as a challenge for myself,” he said. “This has helped bridge the two hemispheres of my brain.”
Now, having completed his second art class with Debra Chronister, an art professor at the community college, Steed feels as if he has a greater appreciation for creativity and thinking outside the box.
That creative thinking is particularly evident in his final project for Chronister’s class, where he and his classmates were assigned to create ephemeral sculptures that are either as tall, or wide, as the creator is tall using only natural materials.
While in the past, Chronister normally has students create their natural sculptures around the college campus, this year was different with everyone sequestered at home because of the pandemic.
But the results were profound with some taking on novel meanings because of the collective crisis our world is experiencing.
Steed’s project is an enormous grass spiral, created with his lawnmower, which he dubbed the “Viral Spiral.” He said the spiral symbolizes the unknowns of the pandemic and ability for normalcy.
“Are we spiraling in or out?” he asked rhetorically as he talked about his sculpture’s meaning.
He said the unmowed areas catch objects like twigs and leaves and represent the difficulty we have maintaining normal things in our lives during the pandemic, like our jobs or something as seemingly simple as getting a haircut. But he says there are also positives that have come out of this scenario, such as family bonding or appreciating time spent outside in nature.
Chronister said the idea behind the project, which she has done with her students for years, is to have them create something larger than themselves and incorporate nature.
“Nature is a collaborator,” she said. “They have to think about weather conditions, like what the rains or high winds would bring to this piece. Those are considerations that real sculptors have to take into account.”
The inspiration for the project comes from artists like Andy Goldsworthy and the late Robert Smithson, both of whom are known for their land art, Chronister said.
“These pieces are definitely integrated with the earth, so we connect with them on a planetary scale.”
Chronister hopes the takeaway for her students is that they can make art out of anything and rearrange nature to create something that’s temporary and will delight passersby who notice.
Her message soaked in particularly deep in Steed, who believes creativity is varied and interesting.
“There’s a tangible benefit to art,” he said. “Things can have purpose and meaning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.