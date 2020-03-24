A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in DeWitt County on Tuesday, where a Yoakum resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services officials will not confirm the age, gender or any other identifying information about the patient, according to a news release from County Judge Daryl Fowler.
An investigation into the patient's origin of exposure is ongoing, according to the release, but the state will not specify whether the case is thought to be travel-related or the result of personal contact within the community.
Community spread means someone has been infected with the virus, but how or where they became infected cannot be traced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"I wish I had more information to distribute, but it appears the public reaction to the first victim was hostile according to sources close to the situation, so state health officials are very cautious in releasing localized details," the county judge said.
A Dewitt County woman in her 60s tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday after visiting a health facility in Cuero.
At the time, officials said she was experiencing mild symptoms and in self-isolation at home.
A few days prior, on March 13, a Lavaca County man was confirmed to have COVID-19 after he was transported to a hospital in Austin. Prior to the out-of-county transport, he visit the Yoakum Community Hospital twice, and ate at two restaurants, according to state health officials.
Whether any of the these three cases are related was not known as of Tuesday.
More information will be provided as the situation develops, Fowler's release said.
In the mean time, county officials are encouraging residents to practice good hygiene and social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The virus is no respecter of persons, so potential for new cases developing in our community due to human interaction is present," he said. "Therefore, it is critically important that we exhibit compassion for one another and demonstrate community spirit in the days ahead."
