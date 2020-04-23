A second COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed in Victoria at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria-Southeast, officials said Thursday night.
Nine cases of COVID-19 are linked to this facility, six of whom are Victoria County residents, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. In all, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Victoria County, bringing the county’s total to 114. Of those, 67 people have recovered, and two county residents have died.
Post Acute Medical’s southeast facility is inside of Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, on the sixth floor.
The outbreak has infected both employees and patients at PAM’s southeast location. Infected employees have been removed from the facility and are required to isolate at home, according to the news release.
Infected patients have been moved to the company’s PAM North location, 102 Medical Drive.
“The health department is investigating all potentially exposed health care patients and employees, including those who have been discharged,” according to the news release. “The health department also is working closely with the facility’s management and corporate offices to ensure proper preventative measures are carried out, including a terminal cleaning at this facility.”
This is the second outbreak linked to a Post Acute Medical facility. The first outbreak, which was identified April 2, stemmed from Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North. At least 44 cases have been linked to the first outbreak.
Post Acute Medical is a private company based in Pennsylvania. The company operates four facilities in Victoria. In addition to the specialty hospital’s at PAM North and PAM Southeast, it also operates PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria South, inside DeTar Hospital Navarro, 506 E. San Antonio St. and PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Victoria, 101 James Coleman Drive.
Long-term care hospitals, also known as long-term acute care hospitals, are designed for patients who need hospital-level care for extended periods time, sometimes weeks or even months. Patients in these facilities are typically transferred from a traditional hospital's intensive care unit and need more care than they could get at their own home or in a skilled nursing facility. Because inpatients at long-term care hospitals are already seriously ill, the introduction of COVID-19 to such a space is very worrisome, Dr. Anil Makam, an assistant professor at University of California, San Francisco, said after the first outbreak at PAM North was reported.
COVID-19 has a wide range of effects on people who become infected. The majority of patients will not need hospital-level care, and some will have very minor symptoms, if they notice them at all. But for other people, the disease can progress and cause serious illness and even death. People who are at higher risk for serious illness include those who live in a long-term care facility and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients in a long-term care hospital are both already seriously ill and living in a long-term facility.
This is a developing story. Please return to VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.