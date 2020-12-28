Q: Second round of stimulus checks: How much will I get and when?
A: President Donald Trump signed Congress’ long-awaited, second pandemic relief bill into law late Sunday. Included in the $900 billion bill is $166 billion for a second round of Economic Impact Payments.
Because the bill has been signed, the government can start working immediately to process and send payments to those who are eligible.
The bill included maximum direct payments of $600 for individuals and qualified child dependents with no cap on household size.
Individuals who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and heads of households who earn up to $112,500 will be eligible for the maximum amount.
Couples filing jointly who earn up to $150,000 will also be eligible for a maximum direct payment of $1,200. Child dependents will be eligible for $600, meaning that a family of four could receive $2,400 at the full benefit amount.
Payment amounts will be reduced at the same rate as checks issued through the CARES Act. For every $100 earned over the income thresholds listed above, payments will decrease by $5.
Payments phase out entirely at an adjusted gross income of $87,000 for individuals with no qualified dependents and $174,000 for couples who file jointly with no qualified dependents.
The House approved increasing individual stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 late Monday after Trump criticized the relief bill for not providing enough in direct payments to Americans.
The measure is headed to the Senate, where its unlikely to pass. Republicans have voiced resistance toward increasing payments, citing concerns about the federal budget deficit.
