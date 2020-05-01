Many Crossroads high schools are joining the "Adopt-A-Senior" movement to support the Class of 2020 in response to school cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Send us your photos of your seniors holding the gift baskets they receive from their adopters. You can submit photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto. Be sure to include the senior's first and last name, high school, and the name of the family or people who adopted you. Select images will be featured in an upcoming Your Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.