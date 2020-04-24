Thousands of seniors throughout the Crossroads grieve the loss of their last moments of childhood.
Gov. Greg Abbott closed all schools for the remainder of the school year earlier this month, which struck high school seniors the hardest. Many students did not expect the days before spring break to be the last they would walk their school halls.
“For some of our kids this may be the worst moment in their life,” said Quintin Shepherd, Victoria school district superintendent.“I think the humble thing to do is just honor that and be there for our kids.”
Graduation, prom, senior nights and banquets were canceled or adjusted to account for the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s such a big deal in their lives,” Shepherd said. “For 18 years, they have been leading up to this moment.”
Nearly 800 high school seniors will graduate from Victoria school district alone, and school officials work out how they will honor those students.????
“We are going to do something for graduation,” Shepherd said.
Trends have circulated throughout the state and country as families and schools celebrate their students, and local school districts are no different.
In Goliad, parents, teachers, coaches and other community members celebrated its seniors with a parade of cars. They delivered signs to 102 seniors to display in their front lawns.
Shepherd said it's hard for the Victoria school district to do something as intimate because of its graduating class count.
“We have to do it and we have to do it right,” he said.
Shepherd said he wants all the seniors to take in this moment because it will be unlike anything else in their lives.
Crossroads seniors decided to share their grief and stories with their communities.
PARRY MATHES, CALHOUN HIGH SCHOOL
Parry Mathes, a senior at Calhoun High School, tries to cope with the loss of her senior year through spreading positivity.
Parry, 17, posts on social media sharing her high school experiences and urges her fellow classmates to do the same, but often she is met with negative comments. She said many say her loss of a senior year isn’t that bad, but it has left her heavy hearted.
“I don't ever get to sit at a desk again,” she said. ”We didn't know that was our last day of school.”
Parry planned to spend the last few weeks with her classmates enjoying her last few moments of childhood before she reports for duty in the Air Force.
“It’s hard to cope with something you can't handle,” she said.
She hoped to see her peers one last time before they all scattered after graduation.
“We had the impression that spring break would be extended,” Parry said.
The only thing Parry can control is her attitude, which is why she chose positivity.
She looked forward to graduation the most. Her extended family was scheduled to attend and watch her achievement, but now she isn’t sure what will happen.
Parry is the youngest of six, and she watched her family celebrate each sibling before her. This year was supposed to be her moment.
“My parents got to dress them up and take pictures with them,” she said. “I don't get to do that.”
MATTHEW MALDONADO, GOLIAD HIGH SCHOOL
Matthew Maldonado, 18, never thought he would miss school.
“I miss my friends. I miss track,” he said. “I miss getting up every morning and going to school and being around people.”
Maldonado said he looked forward to his senior season in track, athletic banquets, senior trips and award ceremonies.
“It makes me really upset, but I try not to let it bother me,” he said. “The more down I get the more hopeless I feel.”
Maldonado wishes he could go back in time to the beginning of his senior year. He wanted to appreciate every moment, see every face, make amends with everyone he wronged and say goodbye to teachers and friends.
“There are a lot (of people) I won’t see again,” he said. “There are a lot of faces I didn’t get to say goodbye to. That hurts the most.”
MAKENNA YANDELL, VICTORIA WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Makenna Yandell, 18, said she wishes she did her senior walk through her old elementary school with her peers.
Yandell said she doesn’t know what they will be doing for graduation, but it won’t compare to the traditional ceremony she dreamed about.
“We spent the last 12 years looking forward to this,” Yandell said. “We’re stuck and really don't know what to do. We’re sad and heartbroken, and we don't know what is coming next.”
To cope, Yandell said she tries to let things go that are out of her control. Her online classes also help because she can see her peers, virtually at least.
“It's really lonely sitting at this house all day,” she said. “It gets me through the day.”
ALYSSA GARCIA, EAST HIGH SCHOOL
This was the year for Alyssa Garcia, 17, and her soccer team to make a run at the state title, but their season was cut short.
“We missed out on our chance to play our last play off,” she said. “We had high hopes for state this year.”
The team of 12 seniors played their last district game before schools closed, but none of them knew it would be their last game as high school athletes. Alyssa said she isn’t OK emotionally because it was her last game of soccer, but her family’s support has helped.
“It's not something easy to cope with,” she said. “We’ll always share this chapter together.”
Alyssa said she is sad that she won’t have a senior prom or a normal graduation. It has left her feeling “numb.”
“It was devastating,” she said. “A lot of us don't know how to cope with it right now. We’re still trying to figure it out.”
Alyssa and her classmates will go on and live their adult lives after graduation, but they missed their last days together.
"To most of us, its everything. It's the last chance for us just to live,” she said. “The last chance for us to be kids was ripped from us.”
