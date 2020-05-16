A seventh death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Victoria County.

Saturday afternoon, Victoria County public health officials reported a resident in his 60s who was infected with the new coronavirus had died.

The man had been hospitalized in Victoria County, according to a news release.

Officials declined to release additional personal information about the man out of respect for his family.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 36 31 3
DeWitt 17 11 1
Goliad 7 5 0
Jackson 15 13 1
Lavaca 8 4 1
Matagorda 66 37 5
Refugio 3 0 0
Victoria 156 129 6
Wharton 42 31 0
9-County total 350 261 17
* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.

