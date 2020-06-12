Half Moon Holidays in Shiner, which was planned for July 3-4, has been canceled this year.
The Shiner Chamber Board of Directors made the difficult decision because asking for sponsorships and donations that support the event was difficult when businesses closed because of coronavirus, said Allison Mozisek, the Shiner Chamber of Commerce president and Half Moon Holidays committee president. Furthermore, meeting the new COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions would have been difficult.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to do it, but we felt it was in the best interest based on the timing of everything,” Mozisek said. “It was one of those decisions we had to make. So much time and effort goes into putting on this event, and the spring is our big planning time. We were unsure of what was going to happen, so we had to make a call.”
The Miss Shiner Pageant scheduled for June 28 at Shiner Central Station will continue as planned, though. The audience seating will be spaced out and the number of contestants will determine the number of tickets each is allotted for members of their households.
“We’re already working on expanding our Christmas in the Park in December, and we're already planning the 2021 Half Moon Holidays,” Mozisek said.
