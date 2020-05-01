Ashley Henderson arrived at her boutique in the Town & Country shopping center at about 6:45 a.m. Friday.
She did not officially open her shop, Cotton Belles Boutique, until about 10 a.m., but she had a big day to prepare for.
"It honestly felt like I was opening for the first day as I did five years ago," Henderson said. "That sounds a bit dramatic, but it is the truth. I've been up here a lot, a ton, doing the online sales ... but it was nowhere near the same, you know, you have to keep your door locked."
Cotton Belles Boutique is among many local retail businesses and restaurants that opened for the first time on Friday, when Gov. Greg Abbott's latest orders in reopening Texas went into effect. The governor's orders allows for malls, retail stores, movie theaters and restaurants, to reopen to the public at 25% capacity.
By 10:15 a.m. Henderson had her first customer. Four to six women wandered around the store at about 1 p.m., trying on clothing and looking at her diverse merchandise.
Debbie Grimes explored at leisure. She had stopped by the boutique after visiting the Victoria Mall, she said.
"It is really nice to be able to get out of the house after being cooped up for so long," Grimes said. "I am not looking for anything specific. I just really like to shop."
All of the customers at Cotton Belles were wearing masks, as well as Henderson, who placed a bottle of hand sanitizer outside her storefront and sign asking customers to sanitizer their hands and wear a mask, in addition to thanking them for their support.
"We just are asking every to follow all the guidelines that we're supposed to follow and doing the best we can," she said. "The crazy part is that I want to tell everyone, 'get out, come shop, this and that – we want our store full,' but at the same time, no, we can't have the store full yet. You have to do only the 25% capacity."
Every business is approaching reopening differently.
At Days Gone Bye!, for instance, Pat McDonald is allowing six customers in at a time and booking appointments for people to shop, in addition to continuing curbside and delivery options, she said.
The longtime business owner said she wanted officials to wait three or four more weeks to reopen businesses that closed under previous orders, but understands the necessity to restart the economy as soon as possible.
"It is very difficult to make these decisions about how to reopen, but the thing is that even though we've opened up the city, people are still passing this virus," McDonald said. "People come in one door, so you could have six people come in at one time and have people touching shoulders if you are not careful with it."
Both McDonald and Henderson are asking customers to wear masks, but some businesses have left that decision up to their customers.
Marti Villareal, owner of Then and Now Antiques, Collectables and Gifts, said she is requiring her vendors to wear masks when working with the public, but did not feel like it was her place to impose that requirement on customers.
"In my opinion, if a customer chooses to wear a mask that is great and wonderful and I think they are being very consensus of society," she said. "I know people have different opinions of whether to wear masks or not and I don't want to discourage any customers from coming in. I want all customers to feel comfortable in here.
"We are not going to look at customers one way or another if they're wearing a mask or not wearing a mask."
Her store reopened Friday in accordance with the governor's orders. Because the items they sell are eclectic and often one-of-a-kind, she was not able to do retail or curbside delivery while closed, though some vendors did market and sell items on Facebook's marketplace, she said.
"I'm glad to be open and able to be open because that brings relief that I may not have to lose the business, as being shutdown jeopardizes everything," she said. "We've had customers coming in, walking through; we're the type of store that if you've been bored, this is the place to go ... there is a little bit of everything in here."
The community got a small sense of normalcy back as officials reported that a fifth resident had died from COVID-10-related complications and one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county on Friday.
The patient was woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. No additional information about her was provided.
"It is unfortunate that our county has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," officials said. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends."
The additional case brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 140, said Ashley Strevel, city spokeswoman.
Of those, 34 people are thought to have caught the virus through community transmission.
At least 82 people have recovered, and 53 people remain actively infected.
At least 12 Victoria County residents are in hospitals with the disease.
Dr. John McNeill said during a news conference on Friday that he and other local officials are still not sure when Victoria will reach its peak for COVID-19 cases, or wether the community is already experiencing it.
"We're not sure what our peak is going to be," he said. "Based on data from other places that are further along in this process than we are, the peak seems to be sustained a little longer than we thought ... That just goes along with everything else we've said about this disease – this disease pretty much is making its own rules."
Friday's news conference was last one scheduled by Victoria officials on a Friday until further notice. News conferences will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting next week, Strevel said.
On the first day of Abbott's most recent reopening orders, McNeill also warned of the possibility of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said will probably arrive in August or September, as experts are predicting.
"One of our big fears is that this will coincide with the influenza outbreak as well, and that just means further strain on our health care and it makes it harder because we're going to have more patients presenting fevers, chills and viral-type symptoms," he said. "We have to be very careful, especially now that we're opening up. We don't know what is going to happen."
Both McNeill and David Gonzalez, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, stressed the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing while in public.
Abbott's Texans Helping Texans report includes minimum standard checklists for customers.
The report also includes minimum standards businesses, which the City of Victoria Fire Marshal's Office started helping with enforcement on Friday, Strevel said.
If data from the next two weeks show that the coronavirus is contained, Gov. Abbott said phase 2 of reopening plans could go into effect as early as May 18. Those plans include allowing more types of businesses to reopen and increasing the maximum capacity at businesses to as much as 50%.
"We all need to play our part in reopening our economy and what we are able to do is going to be based on how this disease spreads and how many people get sick and how many people end up in the hospital," McNeill said. "Most restaurants would like to be able to go to 50% in two weeks, but that's not going to be a very good recommendation if the amount of cases start really increasing, so we have to work together on this."
