Victoria residents David and Mary Elliott live four blocks from Dick’s Food Store and have shopped there on and off for years.
They usually do curbside delivery at H-E-B or Walmart, but they instead decided to participate in Senior Shopping Hour at Dick’s at 7:30 a.m in hopes of getting essential groceries.
“We wake up early anyways, so why not go grocery shopping,” David said. “We think it’s awesome for us.”
Dick’s Food Store started Senior Shopping Hour last week to allow time for older people to get the groceries they need. On their first day, they had about 80 people come and shop during this hour.
Manager Ronnie Hyak decided to implement this program after many noticing senior citizens kept asking for specific groceries.
“We were getting a lot of calls from senior citizens for certain items, so we decided senior shopping would be good,” Hyak said. “It’s working well so far.”
The store started doing these special shopping hours on Mondays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and made sure there were extra groceries out. Starting next week, they plan to change it to Wednesday and Saturday to coincide with their delivery schedule.
“A lot of them are shopping for the basics, but my dry stocks are sometimes bare and it’s hard to fill them,” Hyak said.
The store also started taking orders from seniors through in-store electronic tablets. Once the order is ready, customers receive a call to pick it up. Hyak said they’re working on doing curbside delivery.
“They love it,” Hyak said. “We’ll put orders together if they need something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.