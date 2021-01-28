Q: Should I be concerned about the coronavirus changing?
A: It is normal for viruses to change, but it is still something scientists follow closely because there can be important implications. All viruses, including the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, change over time. So far hundreds of variations of this virus have been identified worldwide. The World Health Organization and partners have been following them closely since January 2020.
Most changes have little to no impact on the virus’ properties. However, depending on where the changes are located in the virus’s genetic material, they may affect the virus’s properties, such as transmission. For example, it may spread more easily, or it may cause more severe disease.
The World Health Organization and its international network of experts are monitoring changes to the virus so that if significant mutations are identified, the organization can report any modifications to interventions needed by countries and individuals to prevent the spread of that variant. The current strategies and measures recommended continue to work against virus variants identified since the start of the pandemic.
The best way to limit and suppress the transmission of COVID-19 is for people to continue taking the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.
