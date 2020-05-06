Q: Should I get together with my family for Mother’s Day?
A: Over the Easter weekend in April, Victoria County was under a stay-at-home order, preventing people who don’t live in the same household from celebrating the holiday together.
With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, the health department is cautioning residents that any social gatherings could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“It is important to think not only about our own health but also the loved ones we could infect who are at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 illness,” Brittany Burgess, the county’s epidemiologist, said in an email. “Older adults or persons age 65 years and older, as well as people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, heart conditions, diabetes, higher BMIs (40 or higher), and people with liver disease, might be at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Someone could be infected with COVID-19 and not recognize it early on and potentially unknowingly spread it to a loved one.”
If you do see family or loved ones over the weekend, you should wash your hands often, avoid close contact and stay at least 6 feet away from others, and cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering, Burgess said. Young children under the age of 2 and anyone who has trouble breathing should not wear face masks.
Other precautions for families to take this weekend include cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. And, of course, if you are sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, coughing, loss of sense of smell or taste, diarrhea or vomiting, and sore throat) you should stay home.
