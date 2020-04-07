Q: Should I wash my face covering?
A: Yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you wash your cloth face covering regularly, depending on how often you use it. You don’t need to use any special sterilization process, however. The CDC says a regular washing machine “should suffice in properly washing a face covering.” Public health officials recommend washing cloth masks with detergent and hot water and drying on a hot cycle, if you can.
