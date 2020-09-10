Q: Should I wear a face mask with an exhalation valve or vent?
A: No.
The purpose of masks is to limit the spread of COVID-19 by keeping respiratory droplets from reaching others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, resulting in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others, the CDC said.
“This type of mask does not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19 to others,” the CDC said. "Therefore, it is recommended that people do not wear masks that have an exhalation valve or vent."
