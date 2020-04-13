Q: Should I wear a mask or face covering at the office or in my office cubicle?
A: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials now recommends the public wear a mask or cloth face covering in community settings.
“A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people,” according to a CDC webpage.
“You need to wear a mask,” said Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority, on Monday, adding a cloth face covering would also work but one of the two should be worn anytime people leave their homes.
A person, despite wearing a mask, should also maintain social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet between other people.
Masks and cloth face coverings are meant not to protect their wearer but others from catching the new coronavirus, according to the CDC.
Although neither the CDC nor local officials have given specific guidance about whether to wear a mask at work, both say a mask should be worn in public even when few people are near.
“Remember, respiratory droplets can spread between people who are within about 6 feet of each other and by touching a surface or object that has been contaminated with the virus,” said Ashley Strevel, Victoria city spokeswoman. “If the health and safety of yourself and those around you is determined to be in jeopardy by not wearing the cloth face covering, it is always better to be safe than sorry.”
