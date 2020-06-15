Q: Should kids wear face coverings?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone older than 2 years should wear a cloth face covering when in the community. Cloth face coverings should not be put on babies or kids younger than 2 because of the danger of suffocation.
“Children younger than 2 years of age are listed as an exception as well as anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance,” according to the CDC.
On Friday, a child at a Calhoun County YMCA summer camp tested positive for a new coronavirus infection.
Because there is no widely available treatment nor vaccine for COVID-19, the CDC says washing hands, social distancing and wearing a face covering are among the best methods for preventing its spread.
Those measures are especially important considering a recent uptick in the number of cases in Victoria and Texas, said Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority Friday.
