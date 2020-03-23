COVID-19 news conference
Buy Now

Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy speaks at a daily news conference about COVID-19 preparations.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

Q: Should we go to the hair salon or other personal care appointments?

A: That decision is up to you, local officials say. Gov. Greg Abbott has directed all bars and restaurants to cease in-house dining services and ordered all gyms to close. But Abbott hasn’t yet ordered non-essential businesses to close, as leaders in other states have done.

Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said decisions like that were up to individual consumers’ discretion.

“Obviously your provider can’t stand 6 feet away from you if you get your hair done,” McCoy said at a news conference Monday. “You have to take the responsibility when you walk into a situation to receive that service. If you’re uncomfortable, about it, walk away. No one is going to force you to have a haircut.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that, as much as possible, people in the U.S. maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others if and when you leave the house. However, federal guidelines for older adults and those with underlying health conditions advise staying home and away from other people completely.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.