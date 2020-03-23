Q: Should we go to the hair salon or other personal care appointments?
A: That decision is up to you, local officials say. Gov. Greg Abbott has directed all bars and restaurants to cease in-house dining services and ordered all gyms to close. But Abbott hasn’t yet ordered non-essential businesses to close, as leaders in other states have done.
Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said decisions like that were up to individual consumers’ discretion.
“Obviously your provider can’t stand 6 feet away from you if you get your hair done,” McCoy said at a news conference Monday. “You have to take the responsibility when you walk into a situation to receive that service. If you’re uncomfortable, about it, walk away. No one is going to force you to have a haircut.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that, as much as possible, people in the U.S. maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others if and when you leave the house. However, federal guidelines for older adults and those with underlying health conditions advise staying home and away from other people completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.