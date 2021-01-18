Local health officials said they would release details Tuesday about how residents can schedule an appointment to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the limited 1,000 doses being sent to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
On Saturday, the state health department said the county health department would receive 1,000 doses of the vaccine made by Moderna. No other providers in Victoria County were allocated vaccine Saturday, although additional allocations are expected to be announced on a weekly basis.
The county health department is still waiting for the vaccine to be delivered, according to a statement from the health department. Information about how to sign up for dose is expected to be released Tuesday. County health officials have said they do not plan to operate a waiting list for the vaccine, but instead will schedule appointments to distribute the vaccine as doses are allocated to the health department.
The health department has partnered with Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Healthcare System, the local Post Acute Medical specialty hospitals, the fire department and Victoria Emergency Management to operate a vaccination hub for the community.
In the first six weeks of the vaccine rollout in Texas, access to the vaccine has been extremely limited, with more Texans eligible to receive the vaccine than doses available to give them. State officials have said that additional doses will be made available on a weekly basis.
