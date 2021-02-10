Registration for 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria health officials said.
Starting at 10 a.m., anyone in Phase 1A or 1B of Texas’ vaccine rollout can call Victoria’s vaccine hotline at 1-888-966-5640 or can register online at victoriatxcovidvaccines.com to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week.
The Victoria County Public Health Department has partnered with the local city and county governments and local hospitals to serve as one of the state’s designated vaccine “hubs,” which are responsible for vaccinating large numbers of people within a day or two. In exchange, the hubs are guaranteed regular shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine every week. Doses for this week’s clinic are expected to be reserved quickly, as thousands of people have called Victoria’s hotline or visited the website in an attempt to reserve an appointment in weeks past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.