All 2,000 slots are filled for this week's vaccination clinic in Victoria County.
The slots were filled about 20 minutes after signups opened at 9 a.m., said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Signups were online-only this week. Local officials were not able to open a hotline due to staffing issues caused by last week's winter storm, Gonzales previously said in a news release. For future clinics, people seeking a vaccine will be able to register either online or by phone.
By next week, local officials are hoping to have a new vaccine registration system in place that they say will provide the ability to maintain a vaccine waiting list.
Details about the new registration system are forthcoming, Gonzales said.
