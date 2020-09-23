Two Victoria West High School students and a Vickers Elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two West students were on campus on Tuesday and Friday. The Vickers student was last on campus on Sept. 15. Additional information about the students will not be shared to maintain their privacy, according to a district news release.
Contact tracing has begun, and anyone who came in close contact with the students will need to remain off campus for at least 14 days.
The district has reported 23 cases since opening its doors on Sept. 8. Of those 23 cases, 18 are students.
Eight district campuses have no reported cases of COVID-19.
Victoria County officials also reported 14 new cases and 21 recoveries Wednesday.
There have been 4,048 cases reported in the county to date. Of these, there are 76 known active cases and an estimated 3,878 people who have recovered.
Ninety-four county residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
There are 59 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and 24 ICU beds available.
Of all patients in area hospitals, 20% are COVID-19 patients, which means Victoria remains above the 15% threshold set by Gov. Greg Abbott last week for allowing many businesses to operate at 75% capacity.
Area hospitals must remain below this threshold for seven consecutive days in order for capacity limits at restaurants, retail stores, manufacturers and other businesses to increase.
DeWitt County
Four additional DeWitt County residents have died of COVID-19.
This brings the county’s death toll to 46.
County officials became aware of two deaths Monday but were unable to send out their usual report because of a technology issue, said Cyndi Smith, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Another two deaths were reported Wednesday.
Officials also reported 13 new cases and 16 recoveries. Of the new cases, seven were among people living in the Cuero area, four were in the Yorktown area and two were in the Yoakum area.
The county has reported 936 cases in total, of which there are 50 known active cases and an estimated 840 recoveries.
Smith said she is currently conducting an audit to check for duplicate cases and cases of out-of-county residents who may currently be included in the county’s totals.
The results of the audit should be released by the end of the week. Patient information will be kept confidential, Smith said.
Matagorda County
Two additional Matagorda County residents who contracted COVID-19 have died, according to state data.
The two new deaths bring the county’s COVID-19-related death toll to 44, according to state data.
In all, 1,039 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 952 have recovered.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported nine new cases Wednesday.
Of the 1,417 cases reported in the county, there are 94 known active cases and 1,284 people who have recovered.
The county’s death toll remains at 39.
Calhoun County
Another two Calhoun County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county’s office of emergency management said.
Of a total of 825 cases, an estimated 797 patients have recovered. There are seven county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Wednesday.
Lavaca County did not release a COVID-19 case count update on Wednesday.
No new cases had been reported in Goliad, Jackson or Refugio counties as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|825
|797
|7
|DeWitt
|936
|840
|46
|Goliad
|194
|190
|3
|Jackson
|605
|579
|7
|Lavaca
|972
|916
|12
|Matagorda
|1,039
|952
|44
|Refugio
|303
|288
|13
|Victoria
|4,048
|3,878
|94
|Wharton
|1,417
|1,284
|39
|9-County total
|10,339
|9,724
|265
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
