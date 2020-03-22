After restaurants and bars spent their first weekend without open dining spaces, Lindsay Young, director of UHV’s Small Business Development Center, said other industries also need to look for creative solutions as the economic impact of COVID-19 spreads.
“There’s not a blanket one-size-fits all recommendation,” Young said during the city of Victoria’s news conference Sunday, where officials said there were still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. “Each industry is different and each business is different.”
For many small business owners, Young recommends looking into the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster assistance loans, which became available in Texas after the state received a federal disaster declaration.
“We’re encouraging businesses who are interested to apply now and get in the loan review queue,” Young said.
She said disaster assistance loans are designed for businesses who have substantial economic injury because of a declared disaster.
“As a department, we gained experience of SBA’s economic injury disaster loan program after Hurricane Harvey,” Young said. “This program is a working capital loan to help small businesses survive that declared event and a business may qualify for a maximum amount of $2 million for a term not to exceed 30 years and an interest rate not to exceed 4%.”
Although Victorians may have some familiarity with this loan program because of Hurricane Harvey, Jeff Lyon, the Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s recently appointed president and CEO, said the similarities between the two situations end there because the hurricane’s damage had a definitive end.
The damage dealt by COVID-19, he said, does not.
“We didn’t know the extent of the long range damage, but we knew the rains and the wind would end; this has no definitive ending,” Lyon said. “What would be on my mind if I was in a small business is when I would pull the trigger on applying for one of these loans.”
Lyon begins his position as the chamber’s president and CEO on Monday, 10 days earlier than originally planned.
Lyon said the earlier start will allow him to work with chamber members and Victoria business leaders such as Young to find local solutions to the economic effects of the virus.
In addition to loan programs, Young said employers should work to maintain their workforce through flex schedules or telecommuting and be aware of changes to the Family and Medical Leave Act and Texas Unemployment Insurance.
More than anything, she said, “this is a time to show empathy toward your coworkers, your suppliers and your vendors. It’s vitally important that we continue to support our small business community in a safe and responsible manner in order to continue to employ members of our city and our region.”
