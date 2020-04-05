What a wonderful world.
Cuero High School’s prom was supposed to be Saturday night. Of course, that was before COVID-19 canceled proms across the Crossroads.
But the parents of 18-year-old Emma Cook Anderson couldn’t let her miss the special moment and improvised a formal fit for social distancing.
Parents Paige Cook and Troy Anderson, with the help of other family members, turned their home into a prom venue this weekend. Younger brother, Preston, served as the DJ.
Her father had the honor of dancing with Emma to the classic song “What a Wonderful World.”
