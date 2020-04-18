Crossroads residents have been adapting to social distancing measures for the past month since the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit close to home. People have had to adjust their normal routines, learn how to work from home, help their children with remote instruction as schools have closed and fill their free time with activities that don’t involve going out and socializing in the normal way they’re used to.
Many have opted to use the term “physical distancing” instead of “social distancing” to show that although we may be physically distant from each other to keep ourselves and others safe, we can still remain socially connected in this unprecedented time.
We asked readers to share photos that illustrate how they’re filling their time and coping with the changes. Living rooms and kitchen tables have turned into classrooms as young students do school work from home. Some images even show students taking advantage of a nice day to do homework outside. Other photographs share a humorous side of how families are coping with isolation and others have shared heart-warming moments with the creative ways they’re staying connected with each other, like virtual birthday parties or neighbors driving by to honk, sharing birthday wishes from a safe distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.