COVID-19 cases have begun to decrease in some Crossroads schools and classrooms.
Most Crossroads schools have reported at least one COVID-19 case since the start of the school year. Others have reported several hundred in a matter of weeks.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has reported numbers from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, which means state numbers are about a week delayed.
Victoria County
VICTORIA ISD — The district has reported 1,157 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 18, according to numbers published Sept. 30. About 991 of those cases are among students, surpassing the number of student cases from the 2020-21 school year. About 166 employees have tested positive for the virus.
BLOOMINGTON ISD — The district has reported 35 COVID-19 cases, according to Department of State Health Services data.
About 24 of the cases are among students, and 11 are among employees, according to recently released numbers.
NURSERY ISD — The district has reported seven student COVID-19 cases, according to Department of State Health Services data.
Calhoun County
CALHOUN ISD — The district has reported 475 cases since classes resumed on Aug. 11, according to state data.
Of the cases reported, about 416 cases are among students, and 59 employees have tested positive.
Refugio County
REFUGIO ISD — The district has reported 46 COVID-19 cases to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services since school started on Aug. 16.
Eight cases are among staff, while 38 are among students, according to state data through Oct. 3.
AUSTWELL-TIVOLI ISD — The district has reported two COVID-19 cases since starting classes on Aug. 9, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The cases are among employees.
WOODSBORO ISD — The district has reported 81 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 16, according to state data.
Of the cases, 66 are students, and 15 are employees.
Goliad County
GOLIAD ISD — The district has reported 101 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 18, according to state data.
About 81 of the cases are students and 20 are employees, according to the state.
DeWitt County
CUERO ISD — The district has reported 222 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 11, according to state data from Oct. 3.
Of the cases, 172 have been in students, while 50 were among staff.
Lavaca County
SHINER ISD — The district has reported two employee COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
YOAKUM ISD — The district has reported 36 COVID-19 cases since starting school on Aug. 18, according to state data.
Seven cases were reported in staff, while 29 were reported among students.
MOULTON ISD — The district has reported eight COVID-19 cases, according to district information.
Of the cases, five are students, and three are employees.
HALLETTSVILLE ISD — The district has reported four staff COVID-19 cases, according to Department of State Health Services data.
Jackson County
EDNA ISD — The district has reported 10 employee COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
Matagorda County
PALACIOS ISD — The district has reported 13 student and nine employee COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
BAY CITY ISD — The district has reported 200 COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
The cases include 39 employees and 161 students.
VAN VLECK ISD — The district has reported 74 COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
The cases include 13 employees and 61 students.
Wharton County
EL CAMPO ISD — The district has reported 11 student and two staff COVID-19 cases, according to Department of State Health Services data.
The Yorktown, Westhoff, Meyersville, Sweet Home, Ezzell, Vysehrad, Industrial and Ganado school districts have not reported COVID-19 cases locally or to the state.
