The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center will offer free COVID-19 antibody tests to donors through Aug. 31.
The center in Victoria isn't meeting its daily needs, said Ron Chavez, the center's manager. As hospitals begin doing elective surgeries, there is an increase in blood needs, The center also has a 40% no-show rate for appointments, which Chavez attributes to people juggling new responsibilities because of the pandemic. He remains optimistic about the summer as people have more free time.
"We're hoping with this antibody test, it will encourage people to help their community," Chavez said.
Donors will receive test results within 14 days of the initial antibody test. The test is not diagnostic and is used to determine whether donors had the virus, even if they didn't exhibit symptoms. Donors with antibodies in their immune system may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to any hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Texas.
The center partnered with QualTex Laboratories, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global in San Antonio, to perform testing as a way to thank donors for their continuous donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Elizabeth Waltman, the chief operating officer at the center.
"We hope this encourages more people to give blood and to help address blood shortages caused by the continued cancellations of blood drives," Waltman said.
