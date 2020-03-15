The community blood supply is at risk of collapse as drives are cancelled and donations decline because of concerns about coronavirus, officials from the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said in a news release.
South Texas hospital physicians said a blood donation is a safe action people can take at a time when many feel powerless. An increase is critical to prevent a secondary public health crisis caused by a depleted blood supply, officials said in a news release.
“We are seeing a perfect storm developing as our community works to prevent the spread of the virus with school closings, more employees working from home and other measures,” said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer of the center. “An unintended consequence is that, both locally and nationally, blood drives are being cancelled and fewer people are donating.
“Without community action, projections show the blood supply will be depleted in less than two days, which means we could expect that blood would be rationed,” she said.
In the recent few days, more than 50 blood drives have been cancelled. Drives at schools, businesses, churches and other organizations provide more than 60% of blood.
“People who are bleeding because of childbirth, because of major surgery, because of traumatic injury – that number is not going to change because we’ve shut down schools and limited visitation at hospitals,” said Dr. Donald Jenkins, a University Hospital trauma surgeon and UT Health San Antonio professor.
The shortage is a national emergency, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and the U.S. Military Defense Agency making an urgent appeal for the public to donate blood, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.