Be Well Victoria, in collaboration with the Southside Community Coalition gave face masks to people in the community near F.W. Gross Elementary School on Thursday.

The masks were donated by members of the community, said Jodi Sandoval, Community Health Worker at Victoria County Public Health Department. A table was set up on the sidewalk and those who needed a mask drove up to receive their mask. Sandoval said she wanted to make sure everyone who needed a mask received one, especially residents living on the city's southside. 

Community volunteer Sally Padron, right, hands a face mask to Stephanie Manley, left, near F.W. Gross Elementary School on the southside of Victoria. The distribution was Thursday.
Jodi Sandoval, community health worker at Victoria County Public Health Department, neatly stacks a bundle of face masks to give them to the southside community near F.W. Gross Elementary School in Victoria. The mask distribution was Thursday.
A volunteer hands a face mask to a driver in a pickup near F.W. Gross Elementary School on the southside of Victoria. The mask distribution was Thursday. 
Community volunteer Sally Padron, right, hands several face masks to Julian Medellin Jr., left, near F.W. Gross Elementary School on the southside of Victoria. The mask distribution was Thursday.
Jodi Sandoval, community health worker at Victoria County Public Health Department, right, with the help of volunteers work to give out face masks to members of the community near F.W. Gross Elementary School on the southside of Victoria. The mask distribution was Thursday. 
Jonas Garcia, 8, puts on a face masks he just received near F.W. Gross Elementary School on the southside of Victoria. The mask distribution was Thursday.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

