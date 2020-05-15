Be Well Victoria, in collaboration with the Southside Community Coalition gave face masks to people in the community near F.W. Gross Elementary School on Thursday.
The masks were donated by members of the community, said Jodi Sandoval, Community Health Worker at Victoria County Public Health Department. A table was set up on the sidewalk and those who needed a mask drove up to receive their mask. Sandoval said she wanted to make sure everyone who needed a mask received one, especially residents living on the city's southside.
