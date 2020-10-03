After 11 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the past week, St. Joseph High School is temporarily returning to virtual classes and adjusting its COVID-19 protocols.
The school will hold class remotely from Monday through Friday in an effort to curb further spread on the campus, according to a press release from the school.
Of the dozen cases reported among the school’s community, four people were asymptomatic, four had mild symptoms and four had more serious symptoms, but are recovering, according to John Gilley, the school’s president.
The six cases reported earlier in the week likely were transmitted over last weekend and off the school’s campus, during social gatherings at which masks were not worn, Gilley said.
“So many of the things you and I did when we were in high school, kids can’t do right now,” Gilley said. “They’re fighting natural urges to be good friends, give each other a handshake or a hug, or take a selfie together.”
Some of the other students who tested positive later in the week had already been sent home to quarantine after contact tracing, which St. Joseph is conducting along with the Victoria County Public Health Department, found that they had been in close contact with others who tested positive.
The staff member was on campus earlier this week but has not had any close contact with any other staff or students during that time, according to the press release.
On Wednesday, St. Joseph cancelled its football game against Bloomington scheduled for Friday. At that point, six of the 12 cases had been reported.
Gilley declined to say whether any of the students who tested positive were members of the school’s football team.
St. Joseph’s held virtual classes starting Aug. 10 and returned to in-person learning Sept. 8.
Gilley said educational concerns also factored into the school’s decision to temporarily return to virtual classes next week.
“It becomes quite difficult when you have a good number of students learning virtual and learning in-person to give them a great education,” Gilley said. “Pedagogically, it seemed best for our students and our teachers to do a one-week break.”
The school has taken an array of precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, Gilley said. Masks are required at all times except during lunch and athletics. Lockers have not been assigned this year to reduce congestion in the hallways, which are cordoned off to maintain a one-way traffic flow. Larger classes, or those that risk transmission, including band and choir, are being held in the gym or outside.
Two potential points of close contact are lunch and athletic events like weightlifting, Gilley said, but even then, the school is taking precautions.
For lunch, grades are being split up and students are limited to four to a group. And weightlifting is done only in pairs.
In the week of this week’s cases, the school is banning the use of neck gaiters, which Gilley said often slip off of student’s faces, and suspending weightlifting. Other changes to lunch and locker room protocols are being considered by the school’s administration and medical advisors.
The school and the Victoria community have a “symbiotic relationship” and Gilley hopes people continue wearing masks to keep case numbers down.
“We all need to take this very seriously,” Gilley said. “It’s not necessarily our children who are at risk, but we know that they can spread this ... We all have to take sacrifices to protect (each other).”
Victoria’s public schools have also seen COVID-19 transmission since in-person instruction resumed in early September.
A student at Stroman Middle School who was on campus Monday has tested positive, the Victoria Independent School District reported on Friday. Contact tracing is underway.
The district has reported 27 student cases and nine staff cases so far.
Victoria County
In Victoria County, officials reported four new cases and nine recoveries Saturday.
There are 70 known active cases in the county.
Of the 4,115 cases reported in total, 3,951 people have recovered and 94 died.
As of 7:20 p.m. Saturday, there were 49 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals. This is 15.6% of the total number of patients, which puts Victoria back above the 15% threshold established by Gov. Greg Abbott for allowing many businesses to operate at 75% capacity.
Victoria and five surrounding counties comprising Texas Department of State Health Services Trauma Service Area S must now reset the clock and likely wait at least another week before restaurants, retail stores, manufacturers and other businesses can operate at increased capacity.
Once less than 15% of hospital patients in the area are COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days, Abbott’s business restrictions will relax.
Another hospital region, Trauma Service Area M, which includes five counties in the Waco area, is also now above the 15% threshold, pushing the number of regions whose businesses are limited to 50% occupancy to four.
Jackson County
Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Jackson County, according to state data released Friday.
This brings the county’s total to 615, of which 10 cases are active, 598 people recovered and seven died.
Goliad County
The number of Goliad County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased to 198 this week.
The county has two active cases, according to state data, and 192 people have recovered. Four county residents died after contracting the respiratory disease.
No other counties reported new cases, recoveries or deaths Saturday.
