All classes at St. Joseph High School will move to virtual learning for all 208 students starting Tuesday for two weeks out of precaution for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.
Additionally, all athletic and extracurricular activities are postponed or canceled during the two weeks of virtual learning.
The school will hold in-person classes Monday, releasing students at noon and allowing them to receive Google Chromebooks and other school supplies. Virtual learning is set to last through Dec. 13 to allow students to return in person for midterm exams that are held Dec. 14 through 17.
St. Joseph also went virtual in October after 11 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
President of St. Joseph John Gilley said starting the school year with virtual learning gave administrators a good idea of how to make school rigorous and fair for students, staff and parents.
“It is quite easy for us to flip the switch from in-person to virtual,” Gilley said.
Gilley and other administrators considered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday recent extracurricular athletic games and travel done by students’ families during the Thanksgiving holiday before making the decision to switch into virtual learning on Sunday.
St. Joseph conducts its own internal contact tracing, and Gilley plans to conduct more. Gilley said through the school’s research, it appears most people contract the virus while outside of school.
As of Sunday, St. Joseph has four confirmed cases among students and one among staff members.
St. Joseph is set to end the semester on Dec. 17 for Christmas break.
