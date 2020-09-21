Calhoun, Jackson and Lavaca counties all reported a jump in COVID-19 cases Monday, thanks largely to a backlog of cases that were never publicly reported when the patients were first diagnosed.
In Calhoun County, the total number of cases increased by 187. In Jackson County, 76 were added, and in Lavaca County, 239 were added.
“These are older cases that hadn’t previously been reported,” said Chris Van Deusen, the director of media relations for the Department of State Health Services. “They were identified by DSHS staff through lab reports.”
Rural and less-populous counties rely on Public Health Regions within the Department of State Health Services to serve as their local health department. Calhoun, Jackson and Lavaca counties all fall within Public Health Region 8. Throughout the pandemic, these counties and others in the Crossroads have depended on the state’s team of contact tracers and epidemiologists to accurately report and publish the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries.
In Calhoun County, most of the backlogged cases were from June, according to a Facebook post from the county’s office of emergency management. Some of the reports were delayed because of “issues with electronic reporting systems that have been identified and corrected” by the state health department, according to the post.
Although public reporting of these cases was delayed, patients themselves received their test results on time, the post said.
Public health entities throughout the U.S. have grappled with how to best track and report numbers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In Texas, the challenge of quantifying a new infectious disease in real time were made worse by a surge in COVID-19 cases in June and July.
Neither Jackson, Lavaca, nor Calhoun counties have seen a dramatic change in the number of active COVID-19 cases, as most of the backlogged cases are linked to patients who have already recovered. But the update in local numbers illustrates what many public health experts have cautioned throughout the summer: That many of the COVID-19 numbers in Texas are undercounted, and that the disease is more widespread than initially thought.
Victoria County
The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county also reported 17 new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. This brings the county's total case count to 4,027 and total recoveries to 3,844. The total death count related to COVID-19 remains at 94.
Jackson County
Another nine people in Jackson County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These nine active cases, plus dozes of backlogged cases that were reported for the first time Monday, bring the total number of diagnoses in the county to 605. Of those, an estimated 579 people have recovered from the disease.
There are seven people in the county who have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Monday.
Lavaca County
The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday.
The county also reported 239 new cases and 229 new recoveries, a part of the DSHS backlog of case count information. The county's total case count is now 966. Total recoveries are 918, and total deaths are 11.
Calhoun County
There are nine county residents who have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19, and two more residents who have died from complications of the virus.
In total, seven people in Calhoun County have died from the disease.
The county's overall tally increased to 819 cases, of which 790 are recovered, thanks to the addition of older cases that were not previously reported. There are 22 active infections in county residents as of Monday evening, according to local officials.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to COVID-19. The total case count is now 1,398 and total recoveries are 1,263.
At least 39 residents have died from the disease.
Matagorda County
One new death related to COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County over the weekend, according to state data.
A total of 42 county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.
In all, 1,036 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease. Of those, an estimated 941 have recovered and 42, according to state data.
No new cases were reported in Goliad County on Monday.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|819
|790
|7
|DeWitt
|915
|818
|42
|Goliad
|194
|190
|3
|Jackson
|605
|579
|7
|Lavaca
|966
|918
|11
|Matagorda
|1,036
|941
|42
|Refugio
|302
|289
|13
|Victoria
|4,027
|3,844
|94
|Wharton
|1,398
|1,263
|39
|9-County total
|10,262
|9,632
|258
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
